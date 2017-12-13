Malik McDowell Arrest Video Shows Seahawks DT Cursing at Police

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

This is a 2017 photo of Malik McDowell of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. This image reflects the Seattle Seahawks active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Footage from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell's arrest has been made public and shows the rookie cursing at police officers. 

In the video obtained by TMZ Sports, McDowell calls a female police officer a "b---h" multiple times and repeatedly uses obscene language as he asks the officers why he is being arrested. 

TMZ previously reported on Sunday that McDowell was arrested outside of a nightclub in Atlanta for disorderly conduct. 

Per the incident report from the arrest, McDowell was "shouting at the head of security about $600 he believed he'd already paid" outside of the club before eventually being let back into the building. 

McDowell was kicked out of the club a second time because of his continued shouting about the money and for pouring bottles of liquor out. 

A second-round draft pick out of Michigan State in 2017, McDowell has not appeared in a game for the Seahawks. He was injured in an ATV accident before training camp started and is currently on the injured reserve/non-football injury list. 

 

