EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Wednesday's Week 17 Matches

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester City demolished Swansea City 4-0 on Wednesday night to become the first team ever to win 15 consecutive Premier League games, in the process keeping them 11 points ahead at the Premier League summit.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku ended his recent goal drought by scoring the winner in Manchester United's 1-0 home triumph over Bournemouth, and West Ham United managed to claw a point from their clash with Arsenal.

Leicester City hit cruise control on their trip to Southampton and put four past the Saints en route to a 4-1 win, while Everton stretched their unbeaten streak to four on the bounce after beating 10-man Newcastle United 1-0.

Tottenham Hotspur moved back up to fourth in the standings thanks to their 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, as Liverpool were left stumped in a bore draw at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Read on for a roundup of Wednesday's results from the Premier League, complete with a look at the latest standings and recap of the evening's highlights.

Wednesday's Premier League Results

Newcastle United 0-1 Everton

Southampton 1-4 Leicester City

Swansea City 0-4 Manchester City

West Ham United 0-0 Arsenal

Manchester United 1-0 Bournemouth

Liverpool 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

2017-18 Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 49 (+41)

2. Manchester United: 38 (+26)

3. Chelsea: 35 (+17)

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 31 (+16)

5. Liverpool: 31 (+14)

6. Burnley: 31 (+4)

7. Arsenal: 30 (+10)

8. Leicester City: 26 (+4)

9. Watford: 22 (-3)

10. Everton: 22 (-8)

11. Southampton: 18 (-6)

12. Huddersfield Town: 18 (-17)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 17 (-9)

14. Bournemouth: 16 (-5)



15. Stoke City: 16 (-17)



16. Newcastle United: 15 (-0)



17. West Bromwich Albion: 14 (-10)



18. Crystal Palace: 14 (-16)



19. West Ham United: 14 (-18)

20. Swansea City: 12 (-13)

Visit the official Premier League website for the latest results and a look at the standings in full.

Recap

City once again found their rhythm and booked a 15th consecutive Premier League win as they blasted Swansea 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium thanks largely to a David Silva-inspired performance.

The diminutive Spaniard usually acts as one of the brains behind City's organism but spearheaded the attack on this occasion, netting either side of a Kevin De Bruyne strike to improve his rounded record, per Match of the Day:

Sergio Aguero also took his Premier League goal record for the season into double digits, beating a few Swans defenders before dispatching the kind of astute finish for which he's become so renowned.

The Citizens still hold a sizeable 11-point advantage over rivals United, who were themselves glad to get another win on the board as Lukaku's 25th-minute header awarded his side maximum spoils.

The Red Devils defence took its seventh home clean sheet of the Premier League season and made up for the chances missed in attack as Lukaku's record against the top-flight's lower ranks improved, per Bill Rice of BBC Radio Manchester:

Riyad Mahrez continued his surge back to form by bagging the opener at St Mary's Stadium, joined by team-mates Shinji Okazaki and Andy King as the Foxes built up a 3-0 lead before the half-time interval.

Maya Yoshida managed to pull one back for Southampton on the hour mark, but that was as far as the march back went for the Saints. BBC Sport's Phil McNulty took note of the smug Leicester fans, who hired Claude Puel as manager in October following his summer departure from the south-coast club:

Okazaki added a second goal to complete Southampton's routing and hand Saints their worst defeat of the campaign so far, this also being their first fixture conceding more than three goals.

Tottenham made the most of Liverpool and Arsenal's dropped points by beating Brighton 2-0 thanks to goals from Serge Aurier and Heung-Min Son. Aurier in particular was glad to get his first Spurs goal, although Men in Blazers detailed how only so much credit could be given for his cross from the right flank:

Arsenal were wasteful at the London Stadium and drew 0-0 with West Ham United, who are off to a promising start under new manager David Moyes following their Saturday win over Chelsea.

Liverpool were similarly lacking in inspiration at home to West Brom and played out a dull draw of their own despite starting Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Sam Allardyce's quest to take Everton out of the relegation quagmire was also boosted by their slim 1-0 triumph at St James' Park, where Wayne Rooney scored his ninth goal of the Premier League campaign. Jonjo Shelvey received a second yellow in the fourth minute of injury time, ending any late hopes of the Magpies equalising.

Days after his penalty clinched a point in the Merseyside derby, Rooney was the Toffees talisman again, pouncing on an error from Magpies goalkeeper Karl Darlow to slide in a crucial 1-0 winner, cementing Everton in 10th place for now.