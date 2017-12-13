Scott Boras Calls Miami Marlins a 'Pawn Shop' After Giancarlo Stanton Trade

Brad Mangin/Getty Images

Agent Scott Boras suggested that the Miami Marlins' new ownership is operating like a pawn shop with the intention of selling off its top players, per Jerry Crasnick of ESPN:

"You would hope that MLB would screen new ownership so that we have someone come in and provide additions. (Instead), the come in and they redirect, so you're not a jewelry store that's coveting your diamonds. You become a pawn shop that's trying to pay the rent of the building.

"I think major-league markets are damaged by that. I think it's disappointing for players who grew up with one another. You always hear people talk about development and growing in an organization. That process was exhibited and functioning at a high level in Miami, and it was basically redirected due to debt service—paying off the purchase price for the ownership, as opposed to giving that fan base something to look forward to."

Boras' comments come in the wake of the Marlins trading defending National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees in exchange for Starlin Castro and minor leaguers Jorge Guzman and Jose Devers, a deal that was widely panned for the Marlins and praised for the Yankees.

That wasn't the only deal in Miami's winter purge, however. Before the Stanton deal, the Marlins traded second baseman Dee Gordon and international bonus money to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league prospects Nick Neidert, Christopher Torres and Robert Dugger.

And Wednesday, the team reportedly traded slugger Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to Craig Mish of SiriusXM. Stanton, Gordon and Ozuna accounted for 98 homers, 289 RBI and 330 runs in 2017.

Boras is hardly alone in being critical of Miami's approach this winter, though:

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, however, previously backed Miami's potential rebuilding efforts.

"I think it's important for new owners to come in, evaluate the state of their franchise, decide where they think they're headed long-term and kind of write with a clean slate,'' Manfred said in November, per Crasnick. "Whatever decisions are made, I hope the fans in Miami give [principal owner Bruce Sherman and co-owner and CEO Derek Jeter] an opportunity to show what their plan is for moving that franchise forward."

The plan, for the moment, appears to be a full-blown firesale.