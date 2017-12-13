Andres Iniesta Addresses Neymar's Real Madrid Rumours, Javier Mascherano Exit

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has said it would "bother" him if former team-mate Neymar moved to Real Madrid, and he hopes veteran defender Javier Mascherano doesn't leave Catalonia.

As reported by Marca's Xavi Hernandez (adapted by Chris Winterburn), Iniesta was asked about the persistent rumours linking Neymar with Los Blancos, and he pointed at the Brazilian's immense quality as a reason why he hopes it doesn't happen:

"Yes, it would bother me because he's a decisive player.

"This would strengthen our fiercest rival significantly.

"In football anything can happen, we've seen impossible situations become reality."

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain during the summer, but rumours linking him with Real Madrid started to pop up almost immediately. While the initial speculation was mostly sensationalist in nature and all parties involved refuted the claims, the links haven't gone away.

Real president Florentino Perez pushed the rumour mill into overdrive earlier in December when he suggested the 25-year-old should join his club to boost his Ballon d'Or hopes, per AS English:

A return to Spain to join hated rivals Real would certainly be a bold move and one that would likely leave Neymar as public enemy No. 1 in Catalonia. The two clubs have long been at odds, and players who have bridged the gap in the past have had a hard time for the remainder of their careers.

The most infamous example is undoubtedly Luis Figo, who was pelted by fans on every return to the Camp Nou and even had a pig's head thrown at him once:

Neymar could well receive a similar reception. He wasn't particularly popular with the fans during his final season with the Blaugrana, and if he were to move to Madrid in the near future, supporters could see his transfer to France as an elaborate plan to avoid a direct move to the capital.

Iniesta also touched on the future of Mascherano, who could leave soon: "I would like Javier to stay here. He's a very important figure in the group. We'll see what happens, both sides are working on an outcome that won't hurt the club."

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Mascherano has been relegated to a bench and depth role this season and has dropped several hints he's open to a transfer. On Friday, he told TyC Sports (h/t Calciomercato.com's Nima Tavallaey Roodsari) he wants to feel important and no longer is at the Camp Nou.

With the World Cup fast approaching, the 33-year-old needs a solid stretch of matches to guarantee his spot in the Argentina squad.

He's unlikely to find much playing time with the Catalans, unless Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti suffer more key injuries―the latter is currently sidelined.