Roger Goodell's New Contract to Be Last, Will Help Search for Next Commissioner

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Roger Goodell's tenure as NFL commissioner will come to an end when his contract expires after the 2024 season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, league spokesman Joe Lockhart said Goodell has made it clear his new five-year contract extension will be his last, and Goodell will help in the process to find his successor.

After some delay in negotiations with the NFL owners over a contract extension, Goodell signed a five-year deal on Dec. 6 worth up to $200 million with incentives.

It's unclear at this point who might be considered as the next NFL commissioner, though Goodell told Bloomberg TV in 2016 (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) he believed his successor would come from within NFL circles.

Goodell has been the NFL's commissioner since Sept. 1, 2006 when he took over after Paul Tagliabue retired. The 58-year-old has worked with the league since 1982 and he was eventually promoted to NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2001.

Under Goodell's watch, the NFL generated a record $7.8 billion in revenue in 2016. He's also been at the center of controversies, most notably his handling of discipline for players like former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice for domestic violence and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for Deflategate.






