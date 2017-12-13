Carson Wentz Underwent Surgery to Repair Season-Ending ACL Injury

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Wentz, 24, suffered the injury in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 43-35 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 as he attempted to scramble for a touchdown. He stayed in the game for four plays after hurting his knee, throwing a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery on fourth down.

