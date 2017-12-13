    Carson Wentz Underwent Surgery to Repair Season-Ending ACL Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is escorted off the field after injuring his knee at the end of the third quarter during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. 

    Wentz, 24, suffered the injury in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 43-35 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 as he attempted to scramble for a touchdown. He stayed in the game for four plays after hurting his knee, throwing a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery on fourth down. 

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

