PSG Transfer News: Parisiens Want Jan Oblak, Latest January Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified their next top transfer target, with the latest news indicating Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak will be the subject of an approach as soon as the January transfer window opens.

According to Sport, PSG are "desperate" to add another goalkeeper, and the Slovenia international sits at the top of their wish list. The report also said the Ligue 1 side don't care he'll be cup-tied to Atletico, and they could even include a player like Javier Pastore or Kevin Trapp to conclude the deal.

Oblak is the latest in a long line of excellent Rojiblanco stoppers, following in the footsteps of David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois. He has firmly established himself as one of the world's best, per BBC Sport's John Bennett:

Here's a look at 10 of his best saves in La Liga from last season:

PSG have struggled for years to find an adequate goalkeeper, and while Trapp was supposed to finally solve the issue, the German has disappointed in Paris. He's still just 27 years old and could come good with time, but he's more likely to be used as transfer bait at this point.

Les Parisiens do have a great internal option with tremendous upside, however. Alphonse Areola has usurped the German as the club's main starter since returning from loan in 2016, and he's been an automatic starter this season.

While he has struggled at times, the 24-year-old has also flashed his massive potential with some key saves. PSG's official YouTube channel shared some of his top moments from the last campaign:

It's hard to believe manager Unai Emery would be "not satisfied" with his performances, as the Sport report stated. PSG could well be after an upgrade―Oblak is one of the very best in the world―but given their spending in the summer, throwing money at the position would seem a bad idea.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were two expensive additions, and under financial fair play rules, the books have to be balanced. According to FourFourTwo, PSG have so far avoided sanctions, but they're not in a position to go on another shopping spree.

There's little doubt Oblak would be very expensive should he move clubs, especially in January, when transfer fees tend to be inflated. Atletico would have no real reason to sell and could hold out for a massive fee, even if Les Parisiens are willing to add players to the deal.

It's far more likely Emery will continue with Areola, a product of the club's academy, and take his time finding a more affordable deal in the summer if he still believes he needs an upgrade next summer.