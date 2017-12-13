Cardinals Trade Rumors: St. Louis 'Making Progress' on Marcell Ozuna Deal

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals may be closing in on a deal to acquire outfielder Marcell Ozuna in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Cardinals are "making progress" on a deal for the 27-year-old.

Rosenthal added the Cardinals are exploring multiple options, including trading for Tampa Bay Rays closer Alex Colome and third baseman Evan Longoria and signing free-agent reliever Juan Nicasio.

The Cardinals and Marlins are familiar with each other through their previous discussions for Giancarlo Stanton.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the Marlins agreed to the framework of a trade with the Cardinals for Stanton. The deal wasn't completed when Stanton invoked his no-trade clause and was later traded to the New York Yankees.

Ozuna is coming off the best season of his career in 2017. The 27-year-old hit .312/.376/.548 with 37 home runs, 124 RBI and won his first Gold Glove Award. He's under team control for two years before being eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.