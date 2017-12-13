    Charles Barkley on LaVar Ball: 'He's Just Exploiting' Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Tina Ball, Lonzo Ball, LaVar Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball attend the Los Angeles Lakers Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)
    James Devaney/Getty Images

    Former NBA star and current TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley ripped LaVar Ball during an interview on ESPN Radio's Golic & Wingo show (h/t Cork Gaines of Business Insider):  

    "Everybody talking about how he might be a good father, this and that. No he's not. He's just exploiting his kids. ... He's all about Big Baller Brand. He has no foreseeable talent. He's trying to make money off his kids, and I just feel sadness for those kids because they're going to do whatever he tells them to do. I just don't like the guy at all, plain and simple. And don't tell me he's a good father. Just because you exploit your kids, trying to make money because you have no talent, that does not make you a good father."

                

