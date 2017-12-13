Charles Barkley on LaVar Ball: 'He's Just Exploiting' Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo

James Devaney/Getty Images

Former NBA star and current TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley ripped LaVar Ball during an interview on ESPN Radio's Golic & Wingo show (h/t Cork Gaines of Business Insider):

"Everybody talking about how he might be a good father, this and that. No he's not. He's just exploiting his kids. ... He's all about Big Baller Brand. He has no foreseeable talent. He's trying to make money off his kids, and I just feel sadness for those kids because they're going to do whatever he tells them to do. I just don't like the guy at all, plain and simple. And don't tell me he's a good father. Just because you exploit your kids, trying to make money because you have no talent, that does not make you a good father."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.