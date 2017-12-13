    Georgia DB Latavious Brini Arrested on Forgery Charge

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: A helmet of the Georgia Bulldogs rests on the sideline during a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
    Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

    Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested Tuesday in Athens, Georgia, on a first-degree felony forgery charge.

    According to Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph, it is alleged that Brini used a fake $100 bill to buy an $8 item at Alps Shopping Center's Pet Supplies Inc. on July 14, coming away with $92 in change.

    It was allegedly discovered after the transaction that the bill was fake when the bank rejected it.

    Brini used a false identity to open a rewards account with Pet Supplies Inc. and allegedly returned to the store on July 22 to make a purchase with his debit card.

    The debit card was then linked to a separate rewards card account in Brini's name in order to discover his identity.

    Brini was released from custody on Tuesday night after posting $5,700 bond.

    He is a freshman from Miami Gardens, Florida, who has yet to appear in a game this season, meaning he is likely to redshirt.

    Per 247Sports, Brini arrived at Georgia as a 3-star recruit who ranked as the No. 508 overall player and No. 50 cornerback in his class.

    No. 3 Georgia will meet No. 2 Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day with a spot in the CFP National Championship on the line.

