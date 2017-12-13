Georgia DB Latavious Brini Arrested on Forgery Charge

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested Tuesday in Athens, Georgia, on a first-degree felony forgery charge.

According to Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph, it is alleged that Brini used a fake $100 bill to buy an $8 item at Alps Shopping Center's Pet Supplies Inc. on July 14, coming away with $92 in change.

It was allegedly discovered after the transaction that the bill was fake when the bank rejected it.

Brini used a false identity to open a rewards account with Pet Supplies Inc. and allegedly returned to the store on July 22 to make a purchase with his debit card.

The debit card was then linked to a separate rewards card account in Brini's name in order to discover his identity.

Brini was released from custody on Tuesday night after posting $5,700 bond.

He is a freshman from Miami Gardens, Florida, who has yet to appear in a game this season, meaning he is likely to redshirt.

Per 247Sports, Brini arrived at Georgia as a 3-star recruit who ranked as the No. 508 overall player and No. 50 cornerback in his class.

No. 3 Georgia will meet No. 2 Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day with a spot in the CFP National Championship on the line.