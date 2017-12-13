Porzingis: 1st Player with 35 PTS, 10 REBS, 5 BLKS and 5 3-Pointers in a Game

Porzingis: 1st Player with 35 PTS, 10 REBS, 5 BLKS and 5 3-Pointers in a GameDecember 13, 2017
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
Fact: With 37 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and five three-pointers in a 113-109 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis became the first player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five three-pointers in a single game.
Source: Basketball Reference (h/t Tommy Beer)