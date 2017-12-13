    Porzingis: 1st Player with 35 PTS, 10 REBS, 5 BLKS and 5 3-Pointers in a Game

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportDecember 13, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 12, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Fact: With 37 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and five three-pointers in a 113-109 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis became the first player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five three-pointers in a single game.

    Source: Basketball Reference (h/t Tommy Beer)

