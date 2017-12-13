WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Best Possible Superstar Pairings for Raw, SmackDown

WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Best Possible Superstar Pairings for Raw, SmackDownDecember 13, 2017
A team of big-mouthed braggarts, an all-hoss duo and a twosome most strange are among the intriguing pairings Raw and SmackDown can deliver at the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.
A mixed-tag team tournament is on its way, providing a stage for everyone from Alexa Bliss to Goldust to align with a fresh partner. Male Superstars will join forces with female ones for a brand-new show set to air on Facebook on Jan. 16.
WWE announced on Wednesday that it would be adding the Mixed Match Challenge to its schedule in an experiment with a new viewing platform.
Of the wrestlers the company listed as participants for the event, a number of electric alliances are possible. Bliss and an A-Lister would click together. Goldust and a wild woman were made for each other. Two of SmackDown's flashiest Superstars would make quite the team.
Read on for a look at the most fitting and fun squads Raw and SmackDown can cook up for the Mixed Match Challenge.
Nia Jax and Braun Strowman (Raw)
The competition would have every right to be overcome with fear should Nia Jax and Braun Strowman team up.
They are both powerful, dominant predators. They are bigger and stronger than their peers. Putting these two Raw hosses together almost seems unfair.
WWE is more likely to have Enzo Amore and Jax partner up to continue their burgeoning romantic storyline, but the company would be better served making a wrecking-ball duo capable of running through the roster.
Amore can be a side story. Jax is better off playing a game of one-upmanship with her fellow titan.
Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair (SmackDown)
The Queen and The Glorious One would be a natural fit as a tag team.
Both Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode are peacocking babyfaces with a knack for zeroing in on a foe's weak spot. Both Superstars saunter to the ring adorned in glittery robes. And they both reigned as champions at NXT.
Roode's persona is Ric Flair-esque, a showboat and a strategist. There would be something poetic about teaming him with The Nature Boy's daughter.
The entrances alone would be something to watch.
Goldust and Alicia Fox (Raw)
There is no more bizarre, eccentric combo WWE can select from the Superstars signed up for the WWE Mixed Challenge than Goldust and Alicia Fox.
Goldust is Raw's resident eccentric. Fox is an unpredictable whirlwind of a woman. The face-painted fighter speaks in riddles; Foxy is prone to fits.
Putting them together would be like throwing nitroglycerin and gunpowder into the same box.
Both Fox and Goldust could use a boost in momentum with little going on at the moment. Perhaps WWE sparks something when placing them on the same squad. They are sure to entertain by way of their oddness.
Naomi and Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown)
Imagine the entrances for this squad. Naomi's neon act merged with Shinsuke Nakamura's lively shtick would be pure art.
This would be a team brimming with energy. Naomi's high-octane style would pair quite nicely with Nakamura's frenzied approach to fighting.
Both Naomi and Nakamura are highly popular babyfaces with swagger to spare.
They are liable to have tons of fun together. And being alongside Naomi may just be the boost Nakamura needs to finds his footing on the main roster.
The Miz and Alexa Bliss (Raw)
Pairing the two biggest egos on Raw is a no-brainer.
The Miz has proved himself to be a heel extraordinaire on the red brand, a Hollywood elitist who gloats like a pro. Bliss is just as irksome a villain. The disdain she has for her peers and the audience is palpable.
Together, they would be the WWE equivalent of teaming Steff McKee from Pretty in Pink with one of the Heathers from Heathers.
Their joint promos would be first-rate. Their matches would overflow with underhanded tactics.
Plus, there's the chance to stir up some jealousy for a future storyline, as The Miz's wife, Maryse, will have to watch her husband get buddy-buddy with Bliss while she's at home pregnant.