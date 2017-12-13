WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Best Possible Superstar Pairings for Raw, SmackDown

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

A team of big-mouthed braggarts, an all-hoss duo and a twosome most strange are among the intriguing pairings Raw and SmackDown can deliver at the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

A mixed-tag team tournament is on its way, providing a stage for everyone from Alexa Bliss to Goldust to align with a fresh partner. Male Superstars will join forces with female ones for a brand-new show set to air on Facebook on Jan. 16.

WWE announced on Wednesday that it would be adding the Mixed Match Challenge to its schedule in an experiment with a new viewing platform.

Of the wrestlers the company listed as participants for the event, a number of electric alliances are possible. Bliss and an A-Lister would click together. Goldust and a wild woman were made for each other. Two of SmackDown's flashiest Superstars would make quite the team.

Read on for a look at the most fitting and fun squads Raw and SmackDown can cook up for the Mixed Match Challenge.