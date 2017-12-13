    Indiana Pacers Reportedly Will Host 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 8: General view of the Indiana Pacers logo at half court as action takes place during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 8, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the Lakers 89-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Indiana Pacers are reportedly set to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2021, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The exhibition—which will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis—will be the first NBA All-Star Game held in Indiana since it was played at the Hoosier Dome in 1985.

    In 1953, Indiana also hosted the third NBA All-Star Game when the West defeated the East 79-75 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

    Leading up to the 2021 edition, the 2018 All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles. Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the 2019 All-Star Game, and the 2020 event will emanate from Chicago.

    The Pacers are off to a surprisingly good start in 2017-18 after trading superstar forward Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason.

    Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference at 16-11 behind a deep, young and talented lineup.

    Guard Victor Oladipo was the centerpiece of the George trade, and he is leading the way with 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Also, center Myles Turner is putting up 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest.

    The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be the 70th edition of the event.

