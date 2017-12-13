TMZ Releases Police Details from Terry Glenn's Fatal Car Crash

L.M. OTERO/Associated Press

The Irving Police Department released details of former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn's fatal Nov. 20 car crash on Wednesday.

TMZ Sports tweeted the following photo of Glenn's truck following the crash:

According to TMZ Sports, the accident occurred after Glenn and his fiance had been tailgating at a Dallas Cowboys game in Arlington, Texas.

Additionally, police said Glenn collided with a concrete divider, which resulted in the truck flipping. Neither Glenn nor his fiance, Verina LeGrand, were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Glenn was found unconscious on the ground with a "massive wound" on the back of his head. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while LeGrand suffered a possible broken collarbone as well as facial injuries.

While LeGrand said she had been drinking earlier in the day, it was "not clear" if Glenn drank as well.

Although no alcohol was found at the scene, per TMZ Sports, police did find a "marijuana grinder and bottle."

Glenn played 12 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Cowboys. He was named to one Pro Bowl and finished his career in 2007 with 593 receptions for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He was 43 at the time of his death.