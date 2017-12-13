WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from December 12

1 of 3

One of the best stories currently being told on WWE television is the growing dissension between SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan and commissioner Shane McMahon, and the involvement of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in it.

McMahon did not appear on Tuesday's show but Bryan did and he made a series of decisions that injected the story with even more intrigue than it already had going for it.

First, he interrupted Owens and Zayn's occupation of SmackDown Live and institution of the so-called "Yep! Movement" and announced he would be the second guest referee for what was otherwise a rather one-dimensional and repetitive pay-per-view showdown between the heels and their opponents, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Later in the night, Bryan interjected himself in the main event between The Prizefighter and The Artist, substituting for a fallen referee. Controversy arose when he was not quick enough to count Owens' shoulders down for three, but he seemingly had no issues counting Nakamura down and awarding the bout to his fellow indy alumni.

The is-he-or-isn't-he speculation surrounding Sunday's match and Bryan's alliance with the heels has created so much more interest in the match than it otherwise would have had.

Both the writing team and the performers deserve credit for making the contest an intrigue-laden spectacle rather than a glorified SmackDown Live TV main event.