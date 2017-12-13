Washington Redskins: Top 6 Positions That Will Have a New Starter in 2018

0 of 6

The Washington Redskins can start looking toward the future now they know they won't be involved in playoff football for yet another season.

It should be a future shaped by new starters at key positions along the offensive line and in the secondary. A combination of pending free agents and below-par incumbents will force the Burgundy and Gold into some tough decisions.

Yet they are nothing compared to the dilemma set to develop at quarterback. Kirk Cousins will either be the richest quarterback (and player) in the NFL in 2018 or he'll have received a third franchise tag from the Redskins.

It's beginning to look like he'll be throwing passes for somebody else instead.

There will also be the chance to add some talent to the heart of the front seven. A defense showing signs of life in the first half of this season may have dropped off the cliff in recent weeks, but a strong enough core remains to believe Washington will field a tougher unit next year.

Getting better on the other side of the ball will hinge on the Redskins being bold enough to use one of their top draft picks to address a longstanding deficiency in the backfield.

