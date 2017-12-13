Biggest Studs, Duds and Surprises of New England Patriots' 2017 Season

0 of 9

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have had their ups and downs this season. They're still in good shape to make a postseason run, but Monday night's loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped the Patriots to 10-3 and a spot below the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC.

A loss to Pittsburgh in Week 15 would end New England's chances of earning the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The loss in Miami brought back memories of New England's disappointing 2-2 start to the season. What's been a pretty positive season for the Patriots has been bookended by two extremely low points—the loss in Miami and the blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why has this been such a roller-coaster campaign for the Patriots? A lot has had to do with the construction of the roster, which has seen a lot of tinkering because of injuries. Like the season, the roster has had some bight spots and some disappointments—and also a few surprises.

With less than a month remaining in the regular season, we're here to examine the biggest studs, duds and surprises of the 2017 Patriots.