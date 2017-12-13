Paris Saint-Germain Avoid Punishment from LFP over Summer Spending

Graham Dunbar/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain will not be punished by French football's governing body, the Ligue de Football Professionnel, for their spending in the summer.

According to FourFourTwo, the LFP has confirmed it will not impose sanctions on the Parisian outfit following an investigation into their transfer activity, having come to the conclusion the club did not breach any financial restrictions.

Monaco and Metz have also avoided sanctions, but Lille face an unspecified transfer ban over their finances after they were investigated following Gerard Lopez becoming the majority shareholder last January.

PSG, who are owned and funded by Qatar Sports Investments, shattered the world transfer record in the summer when they activated Neymar's €222 million release clause to sign him from Barcelona, and they also secured Monaco star Kylian Mbappe on loan in a deal that will oblige them to buy him permanently for €180 million next year.

Concerns over their ability to adhere to financial fair play regulations followed, though they were dismissed by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press and ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

However, while Les Parisiens may have escaped punishment from the LFP, they're still under investigation by UEFA over the matter.

Europe's governing body confirmed after the close of the transfer window it would be looking into PSG's finances, per BBC Sport's Dan Roan:

With UEFA yet to announce the results of that investigation, PSG could still face sanctions if they're found to have breached FFP regulations.

The rules have done little to bridge the wealth gap between Europe's elite and everyone else, so all eyes will be on UEFA if it does decide to punish the Ligue 1 side.

A financial penalty may mean relatively little, but a transfer ban or in a more extreme case disqualification from European competition could have significant ramifications for the club's ambitions.