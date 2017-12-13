    A-League Round 11 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

    OddsShark.comFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Ross McCormack of the City runs during a Melbourne City A-League training session at City Football Academy on November 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
    Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

    The season might only be 10 weeks old, but Sydney FC seemingly already have one hand on the A-League Premiership trophy.

    The Sky Blues have a five-point lead at the top of the table, which is not an unassailable lead with more than half of the season remaining, but it is a strong one given the way the reigning champions have played. They especially impressed in last week's huge derby win over Western Sydney Wanderers, which sent an ominous warning to the rest of the competition.

    This week's opponent is Melbourne City, who have also been impressive this season, winning six of their 10 games, which sees them sitting in third place on the ladder.

    The last time these clubs met, a Luke Wilkshire goal was all that separated the sides and saw the Sky Blues get the three points, but given that the match is at home, the $1.67 AUD betting line is probably generous for the home side to get their ninth win from 11 starts.

    City are coming off a 1-0 victory against Central Coast Mariners, where former Scotland International Ross McCormack scored his seventh goal of the season, and you can get juicy odds of $5.00 for McCormack and his side to snatch an unlikely win in the Harbour City, according to AustralianGambling.

    Speaking of the Mariners, they're involved in the closest betting match of the round when they host Western Sydney Wanderers at Gosford Stadium on Saturday night.

    The hosts are at $2.60 to win their third home game of the season, while the Wanderers are the surprise favorite, at $2.40 despite having not won away in the league since April 2017.

    That win came against the Newcastle Jets, but they are a much different side this campaign as they sit in second spot on the ladder, and can take another huge step towards securing a place in the finals with a win over Adelaide United on Saturday afternoon.

    That win is priced at $2.00, while United, who are coming off the best win of their season when they downed Melbourne Victory at Etihad Stadium by two goals to one, are out at $3.40.

    The late game on Saturday sees the Perth Glory ($2.00) favored to beat the Wellington Phoenix ($3.30), while the final fixture of the round will take place in the Queensland capital on Sunday night when Brisbane Roar ($2.10) hosts Melbourne Victory ($2.88).

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mourinho Accuses BBC Man of Being a Spy

      Sarah Winterburn
      via Football365
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Conte Slams 'Negative Bulls--t' Around Chelsea

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      The Making of Liverpool's Egyptian Superstar Mo Salah

      Dean Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Al Jazira Boss Wants Mourinho's Buses to Keep Out Real Madrid

      Goal/Getty
      via Goal