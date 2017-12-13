    Tommy Hunter, Phillies Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $18 Million Contract

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

    Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Tommy Hunter gestures to Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones after Jones flied to right field during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Tommy Hunter agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract late Tuesday night.

    Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the deal.

    Hunter, 31, went 3-5 with a 2.61 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies will be his sixth MLB team and fifth since 2015.

    Philadelphia agreed to terms with Pat Neshek on Monday, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, and has made a clear effort to reload its bullpen. Neshek and Hunter should provide some middle relief help to a bullpen that ranked 14th in team ERA last season.

    Hector Neris should continue in the closer's role next season after recording 26 saves in 29 chances.

    Hunter has found a home as a reliever after being formerly a top prospect in the Texas Rangers organization. He struggled to find consistent footing as a starter before moving to full-time relief with the Baltimore Orioles in 2013.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Angels' Shohei Ohtani Has a Damaged Elbow Ligament

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      What the Reds Showed Shohei Ohtani in Their Pitch

      Zach Buchanan
      via Cincinnati.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Cards Favorites to Land Ozuna

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Tampa Bay Rays logo
      Tampa Bay Rays

      Salary Restraints Hurt Growth of the Rays

      Rays Colored Glasses
      via Rays Colored Glasses