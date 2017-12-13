Tommy Hunter, Phillies Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $18 Million Contract

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Tommy Hunter agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract late Tuesday night.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the deal.

Hunter, 31, went 3-5 with a 2.61 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies will be his sixth MLB team and fifth since 2015.

Philadelphia agreed to terms with Pat Neshek on Monday, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, and has made a clear effort to reload its bullpen. Neshek and Hunter should provide some middle relief help to a bullpen that ranked 14th in team ERA last season.

Hector Neris should continue in the closer's role next season after recording 26 saves in 29 chances.

Hunter has found a home as a reliever after being formerly a top prospect in the Texas Rangers organization. He struggled to find consistent footing as a starter before moving to full-time relief with the Baltimore Orioles in 2013.