Saints Fan Sues Team over Protests Before National Anthem

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Lee Dragna, a New Orleans Saints season ticket holder, has filed a lawsuit asking the team for a refund of his tickets plus attorney fees because of his displeasure with protests before the national anthem.

The suit, obtained by ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, says the Saints' Week 3 protest and players' kneeling before the anthem has ruined his enjoyment of the game. He said he has not been to a Saints home game since Week 2.

New Orleans' Week 3 protest, which was part of a leaguewide movement following comments made by President Donald Trump, came during a road matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Saints running back Mark Ingram took to Twitter to criticize the fan:

The Saints have not commented on the matter. However, a source told Triplett that the team plans to take the case "seriously."

"The Saints will come back at this fan who has brought forth incorrect information in his statement with everything to defend the team, organization and players," the source said.

Ingram sat on the bench during the national anthem before the Week 3 contest. The Saints have knelt before the national anthem as a sign of unity before standing during its playing since Week 4.