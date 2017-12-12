Davante Adams, Randall Cobb's Fantasy Outlook with Aaron Rodgers Back

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Fantasy owners got welcome news on Tuesday when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he was medically cleared to return from the broken collarbone he suffered in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers declared he was back in a post on Instagram:

Everyone knows what Rodgers can do on a football field when he's healthy. He's a unique talent who makes all the players around him exponentially better.

Wide receiver Davante Adams has been one of the few Green Bay players to maintain some fantasy value without Rodgers throwing him passes. He's been targeted at least six times in each of the past six games, including catching a season-high 10 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Jason B. Hirschhorn of Sports on Earth took Adams' season performance with Brett Hundley as his primary quarterback to contextualize how good he's been in 2017:

Adams' lone 100-yard receiving game this season came in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was being frequently targeted by Rodgers over the first five games (38 times) and had four touchdowns during that span.

With the fantasy playoffs underway, Adams was a must-start for your roster anyway. He's just become a more essential piece of the puzzle because of Rodgers' presence.

On the other side of the equation, Randall Cobb's stock doesn't figure to get a big boost. His value has been decreasing each of the past three years from a high-water mark of 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2014.

Cobb's 4.3 receptions per game marks his lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2011, and his 9.8 yards per reception is the worst mark of his career. He had a season high of 85 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks but hasn't had more than 60 in a game since.

B/R's Ian Kenyon offered this take on the state of Cobb's play:

Zachary Jacobson of Cheesehead TV did his best to put a positive spin on Cobb's Week 14 showing against the Browns:

Even with that separation, though, Cobb had 39 yards on eight receptions.

The Carolina Panthers, who play the Packers in Week 15, have been a middle-of-the-road fantasy defense against wide receivers. They give up 21.13 points per game to opposing wideouts, 13th-most in the NFL, per Yahoo Sports.

Rodgers may need to work off some rust early in the game, but nothing about his history suggests it will take long for him to settle in. His ability to throw receivers open is going to make Adams even more valuable at a crucial time for fantasy owners.

Cobb holds some value as a flex player in PPR leagues. Owners in standard leagues should steer clear of him, even with Rodgers taking back the reins.