NFL Week 15 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over/Under Lines

Teams that seemingly have nothing to play for down the stretch can still come out, fight hard and spoil some favorites' playoff chances down the stretch. Nothing is a given.

The 2003 Minnesota Vikings were healthy 7.5-point favorites against the 3-12 Arizona Cardinals heading into their Week 17 matchup at Sun Devil Stadium. With a win, the Vikings would make the postseason.

Minnesota largely dominated the game as it outgained the Cardinals 342-219, but with four seconds left, Arizona had the ball on the Vikings' 28-yard line down five points.

On the snap, Arizona quarterback Josh McCown stepped back and lofted a pass to Nathan Poole in the end zone. Somehow, Poole caught the ball and gave the Cards a victory.

With that in mind, here's a look at the Week 15 lines (via OddsShark) in addition to picks for each game and best bets for a spread and over/under this week.

Denver Broncos (-2.5, 40.5 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Colts 20, Broncos 17

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-5, 44 O/U)

Pick: Lions 24, Bears 13

Los Angeles Chargers (-1, 46 O/U) at Kansas City Chiefs



Pick: Chargers 21, Chiefs 20

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins (-4.5, 43.5 O/U)

Pick: Cardinals 24, Redskins 17

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-11, 39 O/U)

Pick: Jaguars 31, Texans 7

Baltimore Ravens (-7, 40 O/U) at Cleveland Browns

Pick: Ravens 20, Browns 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings (-11, 42 O/U)

Pick: Vikings 24, Bengals 13

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-2, 48 O/U)

Pick: Seahawks 30, Rams 23

Dallas Cowboys (-3, 46 O/U) at Oakland Raiders

Pick: Raiders 24, Cowboys 17

Atlanta Falcons (-6, 48 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Falcons 27, Buccaneers 17

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (-2, 44 O/U)

Pick: 49ers 20, Titans 13

New England Patriots (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers



Pick: Steelers 24, Patriots 23

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers (-4, 45 O/U)

Pick: Panthers 31, Packers 27

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints (-16, 47 O/U)

Pick: Saints 31, Jets 7

Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 40 O/U) at New York Giants

Pick: Eagles 24, Giants 10

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (no line)

Pick: Bills 24, Dolphins 17 (assuming Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor starts)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed Sunday's game with the Indianapolis Colts due to a knee injury, but he was considered a game-time decision beforehand. That seems to bode well for his chances to suit up one full week later. Until his game-day status is known, no line is in place.

Best Bets

Favorite (Jacksonville Jaguars)

It's a bit uncomfortable to write that an 11-point favorite is the best bet among all favorites to cover, but this pick is based on the Houston Texans not matching up well with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags are No. 1 in most pass defense categories, including yards allowed per attempt (6.0) and quarterback rating (66.4). Their 174 passing yards allowed per game is 17 fewer than the next closest team (the Denver Broncos).

Meanwhile, the Texans' passing attack has largely sputtered since quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL and was lost for the season. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still a fantastic player, of course, but he is going to have trouble against a stifling Jaguars secondary.

Although the Jaguars uncharacteristically allowed 24 points Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks, that was largely due 'Hawks signal-caller Russell Wilson routinely escaping pressure and tossing long balls downfield for big gains.

However, the Jags aren't facing a quarterback of Wilson's caliber Sunday when they play T.J. Yates and the Texans. In fairness, no one is in Wilson's league at the moment, and Yates played well on Sunday when he threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns. But Jacksonville's defense is impenetrable at times. This should be a two-score win at minimum.

Over/Under (Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers)

According to the man himself, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play by medical professionals.

He hasn't been officially declared the starter for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, but if he plays, this sets up as a monster shootout akin to the one these two teams played in 2015 when the Panthers won 37-29 thanks to a late defensive stand.

The Packers defense has not fared well when defending the pass. For the season, they rank fifth-worst in the NFL in passing yards per attempt allowed (7.8), and they are fourth-worst in quarterback rating allowed (98.2).

Cornerback Davon House is also hurt and won't play Sunday, and cornerback Kevin King is already lost for the season. Although the Panthers' passing attack has sputtered in recent weeks, No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess has emerged as a legitimate downfield threat and tight end Greg Olsen returned to action last week.

Also, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has an uncanny ability to evade pass-rushers and find open receivers downfield on broken plays, and that might happen a few times Sunday.

On the Panthers' side, the pass defense has shown a few warts recently. Before last Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, they had given up 307 passing yards and three touchdowns to McCown in addition to a 73.5 percent completion rate and 269 yards to Drew Brees in consecutive weeks.

Now Davante Adams rolls into town off a 10-catch, 84-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Browns. Adams' outlook improves with Rodgers back taking snaps, so he could be in store for a big day.

Both sides might have trouble running the ball as well, as the Panthers and Packers are ranked fifth and seventh in run defense, respectively, per Football Outsiders. But with both teams somewhat vulnerable to the pass, this could turn into a game where both teams are throwing the ball all over the field, leading to a much higher score.