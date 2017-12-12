WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 12

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 12December 12, 2017
After WWE.com confirmed Rich Swann's suspension on December 10, the company was forced to find a new opponent for Drew Gulak to face for a chance at Enzo Amore's Cruiserweight Championship.
Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali in an outstanding match on Raw to earn the open spot, and many would say it's long overdue.
With the exception of an injury keeping him out of action for a couple of months, Alexander has been the most consistently exciting competitor to watch every week on 205 Live.
This week's event put some focus on one of the other feuds going on in the division since the No. 1 contender won't be decided until next Monday, but The Zo Train still had a significant presence on the show.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.
Ariya Daivari vs. Cedric Alexander
- Gulak stumbled over a few of his words in his promo, but otherwise it was his usual brand of humorous enthusiasm for PowerPoint presentations.
- Why did they come out to Gulak's music when Daivari was the one competing?
- Daivari showed some impressive power by catching Alexander in midair to deliver a spinebuster.
- Amore ripped into Nese, Gulak and Daivari backstage about being better at supporting him as their leader.
The first match of the night featured Alexander facing the same man he pinned during the Fatal 4-Way on Raw: Daivari.
Before the contest began, Gulak gave a quick promo informing everyone of an injury to Noam Dar that will keep him out of action for a few months.
The match itself was better than expected. Daivari is a capable hand in the ring, but he has never been known for producing show-stealing performances, so it was a pleasant surprise to see him perform so well.
Alexander was responsible for most of the exciting maneuvers, which is usually the case in his matches. Even with Gulak at ringside to interfere on his behalf, Daivari couldn't overcome the Lumbar Check.
Grade: B
Jack Gallagher vs. Kalisto
- Kendrick's promo was great. It makes you wonder why WWE doesn't put a mic in his hand more often.
- Gallagher has developed a nice villainous frown. Every good British bad guy has one, especially in James Bond movies.
- Kendrick clipped Kalisto's knee after the match, but Gran Metalik ran down to make the save. Maybe we will get The Lucha Dragons 2.0 with Metalik and Kalisto at some point.
The Brian Kendrick delivered an angry speech before this match about how his dreams keep getting taken from him and how nobody is giving him any opportunities like Kalisto.
Jack Gallagher spoke for a moment, but Kendrick did most of the talking.
Kalisto and Gallagher are as different as two wrestlers can be in this division, but those matchups can often lead to the best chemistry.
Gentleman Jack focused most of his attention on Kalisto's right knee to keep the high-flyer grounded, and the strategy worked for most of the match.
Gallagher pulled some rare submissions out of his bag of tricks to punish The Lucha Dragon. This was a great display of his technical skills, but Kalisto was able to steal the win in the end.
Grade: B+
Enzo Amore vs. Tony Nese
- WWE should pre-tape some segments on Monday with Raw general manager Kurt Angle and the cruiserweights so it can look like he is actually running the division. Amore being able to book a match makes no sense.
- The Zo Train is a young stable and it's already falling apart, so WWE may have changed its mind about using Amore to lead the division.
- Gulak's ability to transition from comedy in one segment to being divided between two friendships is impressive. Maybe he has more to offer than PowerPoint slides after all.
Amore booked himself to face Nese in the main event to prove a point to his followers. Tony Abs still came to the ring with everyone else, which seemed odd considering the circumstances.
Nese didn't want to fight Amore at first, so the champ slapped him right in the mouth to get him angry. The Premier Athlete tried to keep his cool, but he could only take so much taunting before he snapped.
Amore's tone immediately changed when Nese backed him to a corner, but Daivari attacked Tony Abs from behind to cause a disqualification. Gulak looked on from ringside in stunned silence as his best friend was decimated by two men he thought were his friends.
Amore demanded Gulak prove his worth by joining in on the attack. He struggled with the decision, but he still kicked Nese in the face to keep his position in the group.
The crowd chanted "This is boring," but it was an effective segment to make Nese and Gulak into sympathetic characters.
Grade: C+
