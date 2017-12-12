WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 12

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

After WWE.com confirmed Rich Swann's suspension on December 10, the company was forced to find a new opponent for Drew Gulak to face for a chance at Enzo Amore's Cruiserweight Championship.

Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali in an outstanding match on Raw to earn the open spot, and many would say it's long overdue.

With the exception of an injury keeping him out of action for a couple of months, Alexander has been the most consistently exciting competitor to watch every week on 205 Live.

This week's event put some focus on one of the other feuds going on in the division since the No. 1 contender won't be decided until next Monday, but The Zo Train still had a significant presence on the show.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.