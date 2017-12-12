CC Sabathia Rumors: Blue Jays Met with Free-Agent Pitcher on Tuesday

David Dermer/Associated Press

Free-agent pitcher CC Sabathia has drawn the attention of another American League East team as he seeks a contract for 2018.

Per George A. King III of the New York Post, Sabathia met with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

King previously reported that the Los Angeles Angels had talked with Sabathia about joining them.

After the New York Yankees' season ended in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, Sabathia didn't hide his desire to remain with the organization.

"This is my home. I want to see this thing through," Sabathia told reporters. "I want to come back here and finish things off. This is where I want to be."

The 37-year-old Sabathia has spent the past nine seasons with the Yankees. His 3.69 ERA last season was his best since 2012, though his 148.2 innings pitched was his fewest in a season which he made at least 27 starts.

The Blue Jays need depth in their rotation with no clear No. 5 starter on the roster. Joe Biagini did make 18 starts, but his ERA was more than one run higher in the rotation (5.73) than in 26 appearances out of the bullpen (4.26).

Marcus Stroman, J.A. Happ, Aaron Sanchez and Marco Estrada form a strong top four in Toronto's rotation. A stable veteran like Sabathia, who was excellent with a 2.37 ERA in four postseason starts in October, could be a big piece to bring the Blue Jays back into the AL playoff picture.