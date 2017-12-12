WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 12

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

If you were a wrestler not competing on the December 12 episode of SmackDown Live, odds are you were on commentary and ended up involved in someone else's match. No one's interference had a greater effect on the show, though, than that of SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan, who counted Shinsuke Nakamura down and added fuel to speculation that he may be biased toward Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The lead heels on Tuesday nights were all over the show, as SmackDown Live built to its Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Tuesday's broadcast featured the latest chapters in the rivalries between AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal, Charlotte Flair and Natalya, and the SmackDown tag team division, as the brand hoped to sell its audience on the extravaganza that will hit the WWE Network Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Who emerged victorious, how did the developments help the hype for the event and what might it mean going forward?

Find out now with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.