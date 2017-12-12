Zack Greinke Trade Rumors: Rangers Discussing Possible Deal with Diamondbacks

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have reportedly reached out to the Arizona Diamondbacks to discuss a possible trade for starting pitcher Zack Greinke.

On Tuesday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reported the sides are talking during the MLB winter meetings in Orlando, Florida, but noted no deal is imminent.

Greinke is coming off a strong 2017 campaign in which he posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 215 strikeouts in 202.1 innings. His resurgence, following an up-and-down 2016 season (4.37 ERA), was a key reason Arizona earned a wild-card berth.

The 34-year-old Orlando native compiled a microscopic 1.66 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 and won the American League Cy Young Award with the Kansas City Royals in 2009.

While the winter meetings are a popular place to toss around ideas, seeing Greinke's name pop up in the rumor mill was a bit of a surprise. Along with his spot atop the Arizona rotation, he's got four seasons left on a monster six-year, $206.5 million contract.

The Rangers could be shooting for the stars, though. General manager Jon Daniels said Sunday the team would consider chasing a front-line starter if the price was right.

"If there is a starter that fits [the elite] description and fits our club short- and long-term, we'd consider that," he told reporters. "But the most dangerous thing you can do is make a move with headlines in mind."

Greinke would join Cole Hamels to create a dynamic one-two punch in Texas. A blockbuster trade getting done is a long shot, however, in large part because of his contract and Arizona's likely hope to remain a contender in 2018 and beyond.