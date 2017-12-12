Yankees Trade Rumors: Manny Machado Drawing Interest at MLB Winter Meetings

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Yankees may not be done making big splashes on the trade market this offseason, as they have Manny Machado on their radar.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Yankees are among the teams that have "expressed interest" in acquiring the Baltimore Orioles' three-time All-Star third baseman.

However, Olney cautioned there are "major questions" about whether the Yankees and Orioles would come to terms on a trade since they both play in the American League East.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the St. Louis Cardinals are also among the teams interested in Machado.

The Yankees made the biggest trade of the offseason, at least to this point, when they acquired 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Third base is a position of need for the Yankees. They dealt Chase Headley to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the team announced, and Todd Frazier is a free agent.

Machado had a strong finish to 2017, hitting .290/.326/.500 in 73 games after the All-Star break. The 25-year-old is seventh among all MLB players with 24.7 FanGraphs wins above replacement since his first full season in 2013.

The Orioles have Machado under team control for one more year before he'll be eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.