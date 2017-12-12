    Gerrit Cole Trade Rumors: Orioles Among Teams to Contact Pirates About Move

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 23: Gerrit Cole #45 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on September 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
    Justin Berl/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly reached out to the Pittsburgh Pirates to discuss a potential trade for starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.

    Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette provided the update Tuesday from the MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida.

                    

