    Jose Canseco: Being Molested, Taken Advantage of by Women Is 'Kind of a Turn On'

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo, former baseball player Jose Canseco testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at a hearing examining the use of steroids in baseball. Even ex-slugger Canseco is uncertain he could take the heat. All those 100 mph fastballs are flying through the strike zone these days from guys like the New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman and New York's Noah Syndergaard among all the others. Flame-throwing relievers are now the norm rather than the exception, and starters are regularly hitting triple digits, too. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    Six-time American League All-Star Jose Canseco made controversial comments about sexual misconduct on Twitter Tuesday.

    Canseco said in a tweet he found being beaten and molested by women as "kind of a turn-on":

    Following Canseco's tweet, the Oakland Athletics issued a statement noting he was not an employee of the organization:

    Canseco was hired this past March as an on-air analyst for pre- and postgame coverage for A's games during NBC Sports California broadcasts. However, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle passed along a statement from NBCS California stating Canseco is no longer an employee:

    "Jose Canseco is no longer an employee with NBC Sports California. His agreement with us ended after the 2017 baseball season. We certainly don't agree with his comments, which do no reflect the values of our network or our team partner."

    Canseco began his Twitter comments by asking what was "going on with all these politicians molesting women. He said he had been "molested by several women and never complained."

    The 1988 American League MVP later stated women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men."

    A controversial figure in the sports world, Canseco played 17 MLB seasons with seven different teams from 1985-2001. He won two World Series titles in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics and in 2000 with the New York Yankees.

