Jose Canseco: Being Molested, Taken Advantage Of by Women Is 'Kind of a Turn On'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Six-time American League All-Star Jose Canseco made controversial comments about sexual misconduct on Twitter Tuesday.

Canseco said in a tweet he found being beaten and molested by women as "kind of a turn-on":

Following Canseco's tweet, the Oakland Athletics issued a statement noting he was not an employee of the organization:

Canseco was hired this past March as an on-air analyst for pre- and postgame coverage for A's games during NBC Sports California broadcasts.

Canseco began his Twitter comments by asking what was "going on with all these politicians molesting women. He said he had been "molested by several women and never complained."

The 1988 American League MVP later stated "women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men."

A controversial figure in the sports world, Canseco played 17 MLB seasons with seven different teams from 1985-2001. He won two World Series titles in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics and in 2000 with the New York Yankees.