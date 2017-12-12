    Metta World Peace: LaVar Ball Brilliant Sending LaMelo, LiAngelo to Lithuania

    Alec Nathan
December 12, 2017

    Count Metta World Peace as a proponent of LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball's decision to sign with Lithuanian club Prienu Vytautas. 

    Speaking to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, the one-time NBA champion and 17-year NBA veteran said he thinks the move overseas is "extremely brilliant" since it will afford the teenagers a chance to grow in a professional and disciplined environment. 

    "If it wasn't for a lack of fundamentals in the AAU system, then yeah, I would say just stay here," he said. "But overseas, the coaches are way more advanced. They give you a bit more freedom to play."

    That said, the Ball brothers could be in for some culture shock when they arrive in Lithuania. They'll be suiting up for a "a low-level club from a small, non-English speaking village of roughly 10,000 people" that has been plagued by financial woes, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony

    ESPN's Fran Fraschilla shed more light on the situation LaMelo and LiAngelo will be walking into: 

    As far as playing time is concerned, Wojnarowski and Givony reported it's "unlikely" LaMelo and LiAngelo will be regulars in the rotation for Lithuanian league games.

    However, a source told them the former UCLA commits could see somewhere between 20-25 minutes in the less competitive Baltic Basketball League once they get acclimated to life abroad.  

