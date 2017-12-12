WWE Tough Enough Winner Matt Cappotelli Given 5 Years to Live with Brain Cancer

WWE.com

Matt Cappotelli, the winner of WWE's Tough Enough 3, has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, which doctors say likely gives him a maximum of five years to live, per WDRB's Gil Corsey.

Cappotelli said he plans to continue treatment despite being diagnosed with a Grade 4 glioblastoma, which is considered the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

"Though it seems unfortunate, I want it to be portrayed as a story of hope...unending hope," Cappotelli said.

Cappotelli, 38, previously underwent emergency surgery in June to remove part of his tumor. The remainder of the tumor is considered inoperable because it is too close to his brain stem.

Cappotelli retired from wrestling in 2007 after he was diagnosed with a different form of brain cancer.

"The first time was [a] shock, but this time, it kind of took the wind out of my sails," Cappotelli said. "Every year you get past cancer and into remission, you get more comfortable that you're beyond it."

Cappotelli was part of WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental program at the time of his first diagnosis. He was named a winner of the third season of Tough Enough alongside John Hennigan, who is now better known as John Morrison.

Cappotelli later served as a trainer at OVW after his wrestling career ended. OVW hosted a benefit show to help him pay for his medical bills earlier in the fall.