Carson Wentz Placed on IR After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

The Philadelphia Eagles placed quarterback Carson Wentz on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday, a day after he was diagnosed with a torn ACL.

Wentz, 24, went down in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. He was injured on a touchdown scramble that was called back on a holding penalty and remained in the game for the rest of the drive, with his final play of the year being a touchdown throw to Alshon Jeffery.

The touchdown was Wentz's 33rd of the season, capping what was shaping up to be an MVP-level campaign. He threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions in the Eagles' first 13 games.

Nick Foles replaced Wentz in the lineup following his injury and will continue as Philly's starter moving forward.

"I have the utmost confidence in Nick and the coaching staff that they will step up. We have been plagued with injuries all year long," Wentz said in a video posted to Twitter. "It's just been the next-man-up mentality and that's going to continue. That's just going to continue. Nick's going to do an amazing job and lead this team now and I'm going to be there to support in whatever way I can."

Foles led the Eagles to a comeback victory over the Rams and made the 2013 Pro Bowl during his first run with the team. He's struggled since that campaign, however, and has only attempted a total of 69 passes over the last two seasons. Remove that 2013 season from his resume, and Foles has thrown for 29 touchdowns against 25 picks over the remainder of his career.

The Eagles ranked first in scoring and third in yards per game with Wentz leading the charge. Their 11-2 record is the best in the NFC, and they entered last weekend among the favorites to win a Super Bowl.

Wentz's injury has already dropped Philadelphia to 9-1 odds, per Oddsshark.