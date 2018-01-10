Anthony Davis Will Not Play vs. Grizzlies Due to Right Ankle Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that Anthony Davis would not play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night with a right ankle injury.

Davis, who finished ninth in NBA Most Valuable Player voting last season, is putting together another terrific campaign for the Pelicans. He's averaging 25.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor across 34 appearances.

The 24-year-old University of Kentucky product has dealt with numerous ailments since joining the Pelicans, though. The 75 games he played last season set a new career high. Most recently, he missed some time with an adductor issue.

If he remains sidelined, Darius Miller is the best bet to continue seeing more playing time as the Pelicans utilize a smaller lineup. Omer Asik, Dante Cunningham and Cheick Diallo could also see some additional minutes as part of the frontcourt rotation.

New Orleans won't be able to fill the void left by Davis. He's one of the league's top players, and the Pelicans don't have enough depth to make up for the lost production, even in the aggregate. So expect a substantial drop-off until he's back to full strength.