    Bill Snyder Reportedly Plans to Return as Kansas State Head Coach

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder speaks to reporters during the Big 12 NCAA college football media day in Frisco, Texas. Snyder is back on the sideline and Jesse Ertz is back under center, and those two facts alone are enough to make Kansas State a dangerous contender in a wide-open Big 12 this season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
    LM Otero/Associated Press

    Bill Snyder's tenure as head football coach at Kansas State will reportedly continue for at least one more season.

    Per K-StateOnline.com, Snyder intends to coach the Wildcats in 2018. 

    Speculation about Kansas State's head-coaching situation has gone on through the course of the 2017 season. 

    College football reporter Brett McMurphy reported on Nov. 16 Jim Leavitt had a verbal agreement with the school to be the coach in waiting and take over for Snyder in 2018, but Snyder vetoed the deal because he wants his son to take over the program. 

    The 78-year-old Snyder, who is the oldest FBS head coach, announced in February that he was being treated for throat cancer but coached all season. 

    Snyder has been the head coach at Kansas State for 26 years over two stints from 1989-2005 and 2009-17. He has a 209-110-1 career record with two Big 12 championships in 2003 and 2012. 

    The Wildcats went 7-5 in 2017 and will play UCLA in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26. 

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Stud Return Man Hester Retires from Football

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Scott Frost Will Coach UCF in the Peach Bowl

      From staff reports
      via Omaha.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Baylor's Attempt to Block Student Records Release Denied

      Shelly Conlon
      via WacoTrib.com
      Video Play Button
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Scouts: Baker Is a 1st-Round Lock in Draft

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report