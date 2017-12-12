Bill Snyder Reportedly Plans to Return as Kansas State Head Coach

LM Otero/Associated Press

Bill Snyder's tenure as head football coach at Kansas State will reportedly continue for at least one more season.

Per K-StateOnline.com, Snyder intends to coach the Wildcats in 2018.

Speculation about Kansas State's head-coaching situation has gone on through the course of the 2017 season.

College football reporter Brett McMurphy reported on Nov. 16 Jim Leavitt had a verbal agreement with the school to be the coach in waiting and take over for Snyder in 2018, but Snyder vetoed the deal because he wants his son to take over the program.

The 78-year-old Snyder, who is the oldest FBS head coach, announced in February that he was being treated for throat cancer but coached all season.

Snyder has been the head coach at Kansas State for 26 years over two stints from 1989-2005 and 2009-17. He has a 209-110-1 career record with two Big 12 championships in 2003 and 2012.

The Wildcats went 7-5 in 2017 and will play UCLA in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26.