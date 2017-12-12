    Kenny Britt's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Reported Patriots Signing

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots and wide receiver Kenny Britt reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year contract on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which means quarterback Tom Brady will have a new weapon to experiment with in the coming weeks.

    That's an intriguing pairing for fantasy owners, to be sure. 

    While Britt has been inconsistent over the course of his career—including this year with the Cleveland Browns—he's a big perimeter target who proved capable of pressuring opposing secondaries throughout the 2016 season when he posted 68 receptions for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. 

    And as the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels noted, Britt provides the Patriots offense with a dimension it's lacked all season: 

    In theory, that status makes Britt a legitimate red zone target alongside tight end Rob Gronkowski and fellow perimeter threat Chris Hogan. 

    But as ESPN.com's Mike Clay and CBS Boston's Michael Hurley noted, the road ahead for Britt won't be easy for a variety of reasons: 

    Given those hurdles, Britt has the makings of a high-risk flier—and one owners vying for fantasy titles would be wise to avoid given the uncertainty surrounding his role over the final three weeks of the regular season. 

    It stands to reason Britt could be a valuable fantasy commodity in 2018 since he's under contract for another season, but budgeting a roster spot for him at this point isn't a savvy move. 

    Related

      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Report: Pats Signing WR Kenny Britt to 2-Year Deal

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jerry Won't Withdraw Resolution to Delay Goodell Deal

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers Ready to Go John Wick on the NFC 😤

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ESPN Suspends McNabb, Eric Davis After Assault Allegations

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report