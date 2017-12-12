Kenny Britt's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Reported Patriots Signing

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and wide receiver Kenny Britt reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year contract on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which means quarterback Tom Brady will have a new weapon to experiment with in the coming weeks.

That's an intriguing pairing for fantasy owners, to be sure.

While Britt has been inconsistent over the course of his career—including this year with the Cleveland Browns—he's a big perimeter target who proved capable of pressuring opposing secondaries throughout the 2016 season when he posted 68 receptions for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns.

And as the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels noted, Britt provides the Patriots offense with a dimension it's lacked all season:

In theory, that status makes Britt a legitimate red zone target alongside tight end Rob Gronkowski and fellow perimeter threat Chris Hogan.

But as ESPN.com's Mike Clay and CBS Boston's Michael Hurley noted, the road ahead for Britt won't be easy for a variety of reasons:

Given those hurdles, Britt has the makings of a high-risk flier—and one owners vying for fantasy titles would be wise to avoid given the uncertainty surrounding his role over the final three weeks of the regular season.

It stands to reason Britt could be a valuable fantasy commodity in 2018 since he's under contract for another season, but budgeting a roster spot for him at this point isn't a savvy move.