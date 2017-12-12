Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Danny Ings and Sime Vrsaljko

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is reportedly wanted by West Bromwich Albion, while the Reds are said to have made an approach for Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko.

West Brom manager Alan Pardew has said Ings is a player he likes and is keen to strengthen his attack when the January transfer window opens, per John Percy at the Telegraph.

He said: "I'd be foolish not say I don't like Danny Ings because I quite like him. It's a shame about his injury – he's had to battle back and everyone wishes him well. I haven't even looked at January this week because of the tight schedule of the games. But I have seen [technical director]Nicky Hammond to pencil in a meeting to talk about that this week."

The Reds could make Ings available for loan as they have plenty of attacking options with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all in fine form.

The Reds can also call upon Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke, who are both ahead of Ings in the pecking order at Anfield.

Ings has made just two substitute appearances for Liverpool this season and made his first Premier League appearance in 19 months when he replaced Solanke against Everton on Sunday.

James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo has said there is a lot of interest in Ings this winter:

However, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has minimized discussion of a move for the striker, per sports journalist Peter O'Rourke:

Ings made his name at Burnley where his goalscoring performances earned him a move to Liverpool.

However, his time at Anfield has been decimated by injuries, and having returned to fitness he will be hoping he can now try to get his career back on track.

Liverpool's attack is so strong, it seems unlikely he will see much playing time at Anfield for the rest of this season, and it may suit both player and club for him to go out on loan and try to regain form and fitness.

Meanwhile, the Reds have reportedly contacted Atletico to discuss the availability of Vrsaljko, as they seek to strengthen their defence, per the Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast at Sport Witness).

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Diego Simeone's side are said to want £22 million for the defender, and Napoli have also expressed an interest in the Croatian.

Vrsaljko is predominantly a right-back, although he is versatile enough to play on either flank, and Liverpool are currently struggling in that position with Nathaniel Clyne out injured.

The 26-year-old has undergone surgery on a back problem and could be out until February, per the Independent's Mark Critchley.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge expects Vrsaljko to be made available this winter:

Liverpool's greatest weakness this season has undoubtedly been their defence. The Reds have conceded 20 goals in 16 Premier League games, more than the top flight's bottom side Swansea City.

Poor defensive performances have cost the club on several occasions, notably against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League where they let slip a 3-0 lead.

Liverpool also dropped points on Sunday, despite dominating the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Another defensive error saw Dejan Lovren concede a penalty, from which Wayne Rooney scored the equaliser.

Defensive improvements are certainly needed but Liverpool look more in need of a commanding centre-back, which may be the priority in January.