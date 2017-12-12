Cam Newton Makes Historical Mark on Ground with Touchdown Run Versus Vikings

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton went 13-for-25 passing for 137 yards, a touchdown and an interception during the team's 31-24 win in Week 14 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Although he didn't do a ton of damage through the air during Sunday's affair, Newton added 70 yards on the ground. His biggest run of the day came in crunch time, galloping for 62 yards to set up the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. His run also made him the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with multiple runs of at least 60 yards in the same season, per NFL Communications. Newton also notched a run of 69 yards in Week 10.

Following a 15-1 regular season and a run to the Super Bowl during 2015, the Panthers held high expectations for 2016. Unfortunately, Carolina flopped to the tune of just a 6-10 record and missed the playoffs, leaving more questions than answers. The club has answered the critics this season, possessing a 9-4 record after a big victory Sunday.

Although Newton hasn't vastly improved through the air, he has upped his production on the ground. After totaling only 359 yards on the ground last season, the seventh-year quarterback has racked up 585 rushing yards through 13 games this season, adding five scores.

Carolina is far from locked into a playoff position, but Sunday's victory pushed them closer to a berth. The Panthers control their own destiny the rest of the way. However, with a potentially Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers on deck and matchups with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers and Atlanta Falcons also left on the schedule, the team is far from locked in.