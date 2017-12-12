EPL Table: Tuesday's Week 17 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Chelsea tightened their grip on third place in the Premier League by comfortably beating Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, a night when Burnley moved above Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur into the top four after scoring a late winner against Stoke City at Turf Moor.

Bottom side Crystal Palace also scored late, earning three priceless points against Watford in stoppage time at Selhurst Park to move out of the relegation zone ahead of Wednesday's fixtures.

Here are the final scores from Tuesday's matches:

Burnley 1-0 Stoke City

Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea

Here's what those results mean for the table:

Manchester City: 46 Manchester United: 35 Chelsea: 35 Burnley: 31 Liverpool: 30 Arsenal: 29 Tottenham Hotspur: 28 Leicester City: 23 Watford: 22 Everton: 19 Southampton: 18 Huddersfield Town: 18 Brighton & Hove Albion: 17 Bournemouth: 16 Stoke City: 16 Newcastle United: 15 Crystal Palace: 14 West Bromwich Albion: 13 West Ham United: 13 Swansea City: 12

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Superb combination play between Eden Hazard and Willian created the chance for Tiemoue Bakayoko to slot a Chelsea side playing without injured striker Alvaro Morata, per Sky Sports, into the lead at the John Smith's Stadium.

Willian was at the heart of things again when the Blues doubled their lead two minutes before the break. The forward met Marcos Alonso's cross emphatically to cap another stylish and sweeping move.

He hasn't started often this season, but OptaJoe noted how effective Willian has been when given a chance:

Pedro scored a peach less than five minutes into the second half to effectively end the match as a contest, even though sub Laurent Depoitre added a consolation deep into injury time.

Chelsea needed a response after losing to West Ham United on Saturday. Manager Antonio Conte smartly reshaped his team without Morata, and now only goal difference separates them from second-placed Manchester United, although the Red Devils play on Wednesday.

Substitute Ashley Barnes scored the goal to put Burnley into the UEFA Champions League places. He found the net two minutes from time to see off the Potters and continue the Clarets' fantastic progress under manager Sean Dyche.

Sky Sports Statto showed how impressive home form has made Burnley's rise possible:

It's testament to Dyche's work that clubs the stature of Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs all find themselves looking up to Burnley.

As they often do, the Hornets relied on the creative spark provided by Richarlison to earn an early lead against relegation-threatened Palace. The Brazilian's cross found the head of raiding full-back Daryl Janmaat, who powered his finish past Eagles goalkeeper Julian Speroni.

BBC Match of the Day outlined Richarlison's prolific form since moving to England in the summer:

Bakary Sako became the hero for Palace a minute before time, scoring moments after Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley had been sent off for a second bookable offence. It got worse for the visitors when James McArthur netted the winner in the 92nd minute to lift the Eagles out of the bottom three.

Palace's late show was sensational, while Chelsea offered a reminder of the class they showed in winning last season's title.

Yet the biggest story is undoubtedly Burnley's rise into the Champions League spots, a credit to their smartly assembled squad.