LaVar Ball Says Language Barrier Won't Be Problem for LiAngelo, LaMelo

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaVar Ball shot down the notion Tuesday that the language barrier could be an issue for his sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, when they play professional basketball in Lithuania.

As seen in the following video, courtesy of TMZ Sports, Ball was unconcerned about how the new surroundings would impact LiAngelo and LaMelo:

The Ball family patriarch said, "There's not gonna be a struggle at all," regarding the transition.

LiAngelo and LaMelo each signed one-year deals with Lithuanian club Prienu Vytautas on Monday, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony.

The Ball brothers decided to sign with the Lithuanian team after being pulled from their respective amateur teams in the United States.

LaVar pulled LaMelo from Chino Hills High School in October before removing LiAngelo from UCLA earlier this month rather than having him serve an indefinite suspension for shoplifting in China.

LaMelo was previously committed to UCLA like LiAngelo and their older brother, Lonzo Ball, who was the No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft.

Per Wojnarowski and Givony, LiAngelo and LaMelo aren't expected to receive significant playing time for Prienu Vytautas in the LKL.

Because of that, there have reportedly been discussions about having the pair play for Vytautas' lower-level team in the Baltic League so they can see 20 to 25 minutes of action per game.