Aaron Gordon Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain, Won't Return vs. Trail Blazers

Orlando Magic power forward Aaron Gordon suffered a strained right calf during Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The team announced he would not return to the contest.

Gordon has made steady progress since the Magic selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He's in the midst of his most complete season to date, averaging 18.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists through his first 25 appearances.

The 22-year-old California native missed nearly half his rookie campaign due to a broken bone in his foot. He missed just six games over the previous two years combined, though. Most recently, he was forced to the sideline this season with a concussion.

Should he sit out additional games, Jonathon Simmons and Mario Hezonja could both see some extra starts with Orlando utilizing a smaller group. Marreese Speights and Bismack Biyombo should also get extra run as part of the frontcourt rotation.

All told, Gordon has started to perform like the player Orlando was expecting when it invested a top-five pick in him over three years ago. Now being able to stay healthy will be crucial as he attempts to solidify himself as a franchise cornerstone for the Magic.