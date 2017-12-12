EPL Results Week 17: Tuesday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro gave Chelsea victory against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, as the champions moved level on points with Manchester United in second place.

Elsewhere, a late Ashley Barnes goal saw Burnley past Stoke City and into fourth place, and goals from Bakary Sako and James McArthur gave Crystal Palace a dramatic late win against Watford.

Here's a look at all Tuesday's results, the top flight's top scorers and the updated Premier League table.

Tuesday's Premier League Results

Burnley 1-0 Stoke City

Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea

Premier League Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 13 goals

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, 12 goals

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea, 9 goals

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 9 goals

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City 9, goals

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United, 8 goals

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City, 8 goals

Wayne Rooney, Everton, 8 goals

Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal, 8 goals

Premier League Table (Goal difference)

1. Manchester City: 46 (37)

2. Manchester United: 35 (25)

3. Chelsea: 35 (17)

4. Burnley: 31 (4)

5. Liverpool: 30 (14)

6. Arsenal: 29 (10)

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 28 (14)

8. Leicester City: 23 (1)

9. Watford: 22 (-3)

10. Everton: 19 (-9)

11. Southampton: 18 (-3)

12. Huddersfield Town: 18 (-17)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 17 (-7)

14. Bournemouth: 16 (-4)

15. Stoke City: 16 (-17)

16. Newcastle United: 15 (-9)

17. Crystal Palace: 14 (-16)

18. West Bromwich Albion: 13 (-10)

19. West Ham United: 13 (-18)

20. Swansea City: 12 (-9)

Tuesday Recap

Chelsea bounced back from defeat to West Ham United last time out with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Huddersfield Town.

The Blues went ahead after a poor kick from goalkeeper Jonas Lossl was intercepted and quickly passed to Bakayoko, who surged into the box and dinked it past the goalkeeper at his near post.

The midfielder looks to have finally put his injury concerns behind him, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Chelsea then added a second just before the break, as Willian headed Marcos Alonso's cross home. Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted the gulf in class between the two sides:

The visitors put the game out of Huddersfield's reach shortly after the restart, Pedro curling home from inside the box after the hosts failed to clear Alonso's cross.

Laurent Depoitre grabbed a consolation in stoppage time as he headed past Thibaut Courtois, but it was a comfortable win for the champions who were dominant throughout, with Eden Hazard in sparkling form.

Just three points behind Chelsea are Burnley, who beat Stoke City 1-0 at Turf Moor to move into fourth place.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until Barnes headed down a long ball and swapped passes with Scott Arfield before firing past goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The Clarets were far from their best, but Sean Dyche has made them incredibly difficult to beat, particularly at Turf Moor, and a moment of magic from Barnes was enough to claim victory.

Football writer Richard Jolly illustrated just how remarkable it is to see Burnley in the Champions League places:

It seems unlikely Burnley will finish the season in the top four, and their credentials will be tested over the festive period.

Their final fixture before Christmas sees them face Tottenham Hotspur, before taking on Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are off the bottom and out of the relegation zone after a late win over Watford at Selhurst Park.

The visitors got off to the perfect start as defender Daryl Janmaat headed home Richarlison's cross at the far post after just three minutes.

The Telegraph's Sam Dean said it vindicated manager Marco Silva's decision to start with a back three:

Troy Deeney ought to have doubled the visitors' lead after Richarlison pounced on a mistake and fed the striker, but somehow he contrived to miss the target from close range and with the goal gaping.

Match of the Day showed just how effective the Brazilian has been this season for the Hornets:

Freelance writer Greg Lea said it was time for Palace to change formation:

However, Watford saw Tom Cleverley sent off late on after picking up his second booking of the night for a lunge on Sako.

The dismissal was to prove costly as Sako equalised in the 89th minute, bundling home from close range after Heurelho Gomes had parried Wilfried Zaha's shot.

The evening then got even better for Palace as McArthur chased a ball into the box and slotted past Gomes.

Digital journalist Iain Strachan blamed Silva for the defeat:

It is a bitter defeat for Watford who took the lead and had chances to go further ahead but a huge boost for Palace who showed real fighting spirit to move up the table into 17th place.