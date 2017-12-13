Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back, per his Twitter account, and he's ready to take over the fantasy football playoffs.

With Week 14 coming and going, you've learned your fate with regards to where your season is headed.

For some, Week 14 is the first round of the playoffs and for others, Week 14 is the final week of the regular season.

Either way, Week 15 represents the end of the run for a lot of teams and players.

There's still work to be done, though, if you're still in the hunt.

The anxiety might be setting in. You're pondering who to start and you're afraid you'll make the wrong decision.

Well, look no further. Allow the following PPR rankings to guide you to a win in Week 15.

Quarterback

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Rams

3. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) at Carolina Panthers

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets

5. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots



6. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. Green Bay Packers

7. Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins) vs. Arizona Cardinals

8. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) at Oakland Raiders

9. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Case Keenum (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

11. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) at Seattle Seahawks

12. Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Tennessee Titans

The quarterback landscape shifted overnight.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to return in Week 15. It'll be intriguing to see how he does in his first game back against a Panthers defense that's been fairly stout in 2017.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is done for the season after tearing his ACL in Week 14.

Both of these guys are legitimate studs at the position, like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Week 14 was a stinker for Brady. Two interceptions against the Miami Dolphins?! Say it ain't so.

That will give them even more fire in their bellies in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not only that, but tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back, too. Don't worry—Brady will return to form in Week 15 if he didn't already burn you in Week 14!

Wentz and Brady have some connection to this next quarterback—Garoppolo.

Garoppolo is Brady's former backup, and he can also serve as a solid replacement for Wentz if you own him.

Garoppolo threw for over 330 yards in just his second start with the 49ers, and we know what kind of skill position players the 49ers possess. Well, in Week 15, he'll face one of the worst secondaries in the league in the Tennessee Titans.

If you need a replacement for Wentz, start him.

Running Back

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots

2. Alvin Kamara* (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets

3. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Seattle Seahawks

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Miami Dolphins

5. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans

6. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets

7. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Tennessee Titans

9. Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at Buffalo Bills

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Kansas City Chiefs

11. Jamaal Williams (Green Bay Packers) at Carolina Panthers

12. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) at Detroit Lions

14. Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders) vs. Dallas Cowboys

15. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) at San Francisco 49ers

16. Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) at Cleveland Browns

17. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) at Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Mike Davis (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Rams

19. Jay Ajayi (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants

20. Samaje Perine (Washington Redskins) vs. Arizona Cardinals

21. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. Green Bay Packers

22. Alfred Morris (Dallas Cowboys) at Oakland Raiders

23. Jonathan Stewart (Carolina Panthers) vs. Green Bay Packers

24. Rex Burkhead (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers

25. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) at San Francisco 49ers

* = if he plays

As we saw in Week 14 on Monday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins greatly rely on running back Kenyan Drake. It's also quite clear that he's going to get a ton of work regardless of whatever happens. Should the Dolphins find themselves up like they did on MNF, he'll get even more volume. On the road in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins could be in the driver's seat once again, especially if the Bills throw quarterback Nathan Peterman out there.

We haven't talked about a Seahawks running back in what feels like a century, but we may have found a pulse with Davis. For as strong as the Rams are against the pass, they are weak against the run, ranking 21st in DVOA through Week 13. Davis has shown that he can do something in a backfield that hasn't had a pulse since Chris Carson went down with injury earlier in the season. Don't be afraid to play him.

Wide Receiver

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots

2. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets

6. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) at Buffalo Bills

7. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Atlanta Falcons

9. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Washington Redskins

10. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Minnesota Vikings

11. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Josh Gordon (Cleveland Browns) vs. Baltimore Ravens

13. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) at Carolina Panthers

14. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

15. Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers) vs. Green Bay Packers

16. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) at Oakland Raiders

17. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) at Carolina Panthers

18. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants

19. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) vs. Dallas Cowboys

20. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Rams

21. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) vs. Chicago Bears

22. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers

23. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Indianapolis Colts

24. Marquise Goodwin (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Tennessee Titans

25. Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions) vs. Chicago Bears

The Steelers have the MVP of the league right now in Brown. That's not to take away from Brady or Wilson, but Brown is just unbelievable. Take him away from the Steelers and the trajectory of their season isn't what it is now as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. In Week 15 against the Patriots, Bill Belichick and the Pats defense will try all they can to contain him, but they won't. So, good luck with that.

With Rodgers back in the saddle, both Nelson and Adams get boosted up a bit here in the rankings. Prior to Rodgers being medically cleared, Adams and Nelson were ranked 18th and 20th, respectively. They're safe fringe WR1s this week in PPR leagues.

Goodwin is Garoppolo's favorite target, and he should get a few deep balls thrown his way against a weak Titans secondary. He's a great WR2 this week.

Tight End

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants

4. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Denver Broncos

6. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Rams

7. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) at Kansas City Chiefs

8. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at San Francisco 49ers

9. Ricky Seals-Jones (Arizona Cardinals) at Washington Redskins

10. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Dallas Cowboys

11. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) at Oakland Raiders

12. Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers) vs. Green Bay Packers

It's safe to be a bit conservative with Olsen this week. He's been dealing with foot injuries pretty much all season long. He re-injured his foot in Week 13 and missed Week 14. He could very well be on some kind of snap count here, but even if that is the case, he's a TE1 compared to the rest of the crop. However, if you have Seals-Jones or Cook, start them over Olsen as the rankings suggest.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans



2. Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

4. Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

5. Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

6. Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

7. Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts

8. Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

9. Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

10. Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

11. Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders

12. Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

I sincerely feel sorry for whoever the Texans throw out at quarterback in Week 15.

The Browns should be concerned about the Ravens even without cornerback Jimmy Smith. This is going to need to be a game in which Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer heavily depends on wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Good luck, Kizer.

Kicker

1. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets

3. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) at Seattle Seahawks

4. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots

5. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) at Cleveland Browns

6. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys) at Oakland Raiders

7. Matt Prater (Detroit Lions) vs. Chicago Bears

8. Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers) vs. Green Bay Packers

9. Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants

10. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

12. Josh Lambo (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

There's going to be a lot of points scored in the Patriots and Steelers game. I'll just leave it at that.

Good luck in Week 15.

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders and Pro Football Reference.