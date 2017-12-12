Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles own the edge in the recent rivalry with the New York Giants, winning six of the last seven meetings outright, going 5-2 against the spread over that span. The NFC East champs seek to extend that advantage Sunday afternoon in New Jersey.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as eight-point favorites; the total was 40 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.4-10.8 Eagles (NFL picks on every game).

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles just bounced back from that loss at Seattle to beat the Rams in Los Angeles last week 43-35, clinching the NFC East title. Philly spotted Los Angeles an early touchdown, then scored the next 21 points. The Eagles later trailed the Rams 35-31 early in the fourth quarter but kicked two field goals to take the lead, then tacked on a defensive touchdown on the final play to secure the victory.

On the day Philadelphia outgained Los Angeles 455-307 and dominated time of possession by a 39-21 split. The Eagles have now outgained each of their last 10 opponents and outrushed 10 of their last 11 foes.

The Eagles lost MVP candidate quarterback Carson Wentz for the season to a knee injury in the third quarter against the Rams. However, backup Nick Foles proved capable in relief, hitting on six of 10 throws, including a key third-down conversion with wide receiver Nelson Agholor with just under two minutes to go.

At 11-2 overall Philadelphia now leads 10-3 Minnesota by one game in the battle for the best record in the NFC.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

This Giants team is a tough client to shill for at the moment, coming off a 30-10 loss to Dallas last week. Actually, New York played the Cowboys to a 10-10 tie well into the fourth quarter but gave up three scores over a five-minute period to fall by the wayside.

Two weeks ago, New York lost at Oakland 24-17 but covered as a 10-point dog. Just before that the Giants played Washington to a 10-10 draw well into the fourth quarter before giving up the last 10 points of the game. And just before that, they beat Kansas City in overtime.

The Giants also led Philadelphia earlier this year by a field goal with three minutes to go, but lost 27-24.

Smart pick

Foles isn't Wentz, but he is 20-16 as an NFL starter, with a career touchdowns-interceptions ratio of 56-27. Meanwhile, New York will start Eli Manning at quarterback again, but if they were smart they'd get their backups some reps. The smart money here still sides with Philly.

NFL betting trends

The Eagles are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games against the Giants.

The total has gone over in the Eagles' last four games against the Giants.

The Giants are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.