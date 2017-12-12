Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis Suspended by ESPN Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Former NFL players Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis have been pulled from ESPN programming after being accused of sexual harassment during their time with NFL Network.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports provided details of a lawsuit filed by Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist at NFL Network, who alleged harassment by several on-air analysts, including McNabb and Davis. Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated passed along a statement from ESPN, their current employer.

"We are investigating and McNabb and Davis will not appear on our networks as that investigation proceeds," ESPN said.

Cantor said in the lawsuit that McNabb sent her sexually suggestive text messages asking if "she was a sq--rter" and alleged Davis "groped, grabbed and made sexually charged comments" to her, per TMZ Sports.

McNabb, 41, spent 13 years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings. He last played in 2011 and officially retired in 2013.

The Chicago native started working with the NFL Network in 2012 before leaving to join Fox Sports the following year. He moved to ESPN in 2016.

He served jail time for DUI convictions for incidents in 2013 and 2015.

Davis, 49, played for the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions across his 13-year NFL career. He retired following the 2002 campaign with the Lions.

The Jacksonville State product began working for the NFL Network in 2012. He joined KSPN, the ESPN Radio affiliate in Los Angeles, in October.