Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs, Valencia Rumoured to Want Geoffrey Kondogbia

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to outbid Valencia for the signing of Inter Milan's Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to ESPN (h/t Calciomercato).

Kondogbia is already on loan at Los Che, with the team second in La Liga prepared to pay €25 million to make the deal a permanent one, per Superdeporte (h/t Calciomercato).

It would make sense for Spurs to pay more for the combative midfielder. Kondogbia is a player whose height, power and technique would offer Tottenham an upgrade on Victor Wanyama.

Signing Kondogbia would also leave Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino free to drop nominal holding midfielder Eric Dier back into defence. The England international can also play centre-back, an area where Tottenham could be weaker amid Toby Alderweireld's ongoing injury struggles.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Pochettino has ruled Alderweireld out until February as he deals with a hamstring problem, per Richard Cooke of Sky Sports. It's a blow compounded by summer arrival Davinson Sanchez serving a suspension after being shown a red card during the recent 1-1 draw against Watford in the Premier League.

Having sold Kevin Wimmer to Stoke City, Spurs could find themselves short of options at the back. Putting Dier alongside Jan Vertonghen would solve the problem, but only if the midfield retains its strong base.

Kondogbia would provide such strength, while also offering more in possession than Kenyan powerhouse Wanyama. Spurs have also reportedly scouted 24-year-old Kondogbia as a possible replacement for Mousa Dembele, according to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports News.

The Frenchman didn't impress much during two seasons in Serie A but has revived his career since Inter loaned him to Valencia. That has allowed him to return to the Spanish top flight, where he'd previously starred for Sevilla.

Tough tackling, quality passes between the lines and formidable shooting power have been the hallmarks of Kondogbia's game.

Fotopress/Getty Images

Those same qualities brought him to the attention of the Nerazzurri, after a successful spell with AS Monaco, during which Kondogbia helped the Ligue 1 club reach the UEFA Champions League last eight in 2015, scoring a fine goal in a memorable win over Arsenal along the way.

Securing a deal for a player who tormented their north London rivals two years ago would be a coup for Spurs. Yet it won't be easy to beat Valencia to the punch after the way Kondogbia has quickly become a linchpin of manager Marcelino's exciting team.