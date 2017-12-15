NFL1000: The Biggest Underachievers of the 2017 Season

0 of 18

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Nobody wants to be an underachiever in the NFL, but it happens, and there are several possible reasons.

At certain positions, the ability to process high levels of information at top speed is of premium importance. Quarterbacks, offensive linemen and linebackers who can't see the field the way they need to and can't adapt to quick changes in opponent tendencies will look a step slow, give up too many plays and make mistakes at crucial times.

Changes in coaching and scheme can also upend players and reveal their liabilities. A cornerback who needs to play aggressive press coverage and trail his receiver through every step of a route may struggle mightily if he's expected to play bracket coverage in a zone system all of a sudden. An offensive lineman who works ideally in a zone scheme may have issues if a new coaching staff wants him to switch to a more old-school power/counter/trap system.

Sometimes, the transition from college to the NFL proves to be too steep. NCAA offenses and defenses can buttress their players and hide things that NFL teams will pick apart.

When determining why a player is not performing to his capabilities, all of these potential issues must be taken into consideration. The NFL1000 team of scouts has come up with 16 players who have had various issues this season, based on tape study and statistical analysis.

Our team of scouts:

Lead scout: Doug Farrar

Quarterbacks: Mark Schofield

Running backs/fullbacks: Mark Bullock

Receivers/tight ends: Marcus Mosher

Offensive line: Ethan Young

Defensive line: Justis Mosqueda

Linebackers: Derrik Klassen

Secondary: Ian Wharton