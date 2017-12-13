    Fantasy Football Week 15: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

    Matt CampFantasy Football Lead WriterDecember 13, 2017

    Fantasy Football Week 15: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

    0 of 7

      Bleacher Report/Getty Images

      Two go down, one comes back. 

      With both Carson Wentz and Josh McCown landing on injured reserve following season-ending injuries in Week 14, fantasy owners might be scrambling to the waiver wire for a QB during the most important time of the season. Those options could legitimately include Blake Bortles, Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Foles.

      Perhaps the replacement for Wentz or McCown is already on fantasy rosters.

      Aaron Rodgers is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, and according to a post from his Instagram, he received clearance from the broken collarbone he suffered in Week 6. Rodgers provides an immediate upgrade to fantasy rosters and boosts the value of Jordy Nelson, who has been useless in Rodgers' absence. 

      Speaking of boosts, those who have been rolling with Kenyan Drake and Keenan Allen are feeling good after both players stayed hot in Week 14. A strong finish can easily wipe away the memories of a bad start, so try to remember that next year if one of your top picks isn't lighting it up in the first month of the season.

      Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 15. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings in both PPR and non-PPR formats.

    Top 100

    1 of 7

      Expect the Falcons to have their way with the Buccaneers.
      Expect the Falcons to have their way with the Buccaneers.John Bazemore/Associated Press

      I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.

      As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:

      • Atlanta Falcons (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
      • New Orleans Saints (vs. New York Jets)
      • Los Angeles Chargers (at Kansas City Chiefs)

                  

      Week 15 Top 100 PPR Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Antonio Brown (PIT)
      2Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
      3Todd Gurley (LAR)
      4Keenan Allen (LAC)
      5Alvin Kamara (NO)
      6Michael Thomas (NO)
      7LeSean McCoy (BUF)
      8Julio Jones (ATL)
      9DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
      10Leonard Fournette (JAC)
      11Mark Ingram (NO)
      12Melvin Gordon (LAC)
      13Adam Thielen (MIN)
      14Rob Gronkowski (NE)
      15Kenyan Drake (MIA)
      16Kareem Hunt (KC)
      17A.J. Green (CIN)
      18Carlos Hyde (SF)
      19Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
      20Brandin Cooks (NE)
      21Tyreek Hill (KC)
      22Doug Baldwin (SEA)
      23Dez Bryant (DAL)
      24Jarvis Landry (MIA)
      25Travis Kelce (KC)
      26Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
      27Davante Adams (GB)
      28Jordan Howard (CHI)
      29Devin Funchess (CAR)
      30Michael Crabtree (OAK)
      31Golden Tate (DET)
      32Rex Burkhead (NE)
      33Jordy Nelson (GB)
      34Marquise Goodwin (SF)
      35Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
      36Devonta Freeman (ATL)
      37Jamison Crowder (WAS)
      38Josh Gordon (CLE)
      39Marvin Jones (DET)
      40Robert Woods (LAR)
      41Alex Collins (BAL)
      42Mike Evans (TB)
      43Jamaal Williams (GB)
      44Stefon Diggs (MIN)
      45Marshawn Lynch (OAK)
      46Theo Riddick (DET)
      47Samaje Perine (WAS)
      48Alshon Jeffery (PHI)
      49Marqise Lee (JAC)
      50Lamar Miller (HOU)
      51Joe Mixon (CIN)
      52DeMarco Murray (TEN)
      53Jay Ajayi (PHI)
      54Jimmy Graham (SEA)
      55Hunter Henry (LAC)
      56Isaiah Crowell (CLE)
      57Latavius Murray (MIN)
      58Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
      59Zach Ertz (PHI)
      60T.Y. Hilton (IND)
      61Cooper Kupp (LAR)
      62JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
      63Dion Lewis (NE)
      64Robby Anderson (NYJ)
      65Delanie Walker (TEN)
      66Sterling Shepard (NYG)
      67Dede Westbrook (JAC)
      68Evan Engram (NYG)
      69C.J. Anderson (DEN)
      70Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
      71Frank Gore (IND)
      72Mike Wallace (BAL)
      73Chris Hogan (NE)
      74Alfred Morris (DAL)
      75Jeremy Maclin (BAL)
      76Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
      77Mike Davis (SEA)
      78DeSean Jackson (TB)
      79Paul Richardson (SEA)
      80Duke Johnson (CLE)
      81Randall Cobb (GB)
      82Nelson Agholor (PHI)
      83Ted Ginn (NO)
      84Rishard Matthews (TEN)
      85Corey Coleman (CLE)
      86Jack Doyle (IND)
      87Jared Cook (OAK)
      88Sammy Watkins (LAR)
      89Devante Parker (MIA)
      90Kerwynn Williams (ARI)
      91Jason Witten (DAL)
      92Jerick McKinnon (MIN)
      93Vernon Davis (WAS)
      94Tevin Coleman (ATL)
      95Danny Woodhead (BAL)
      96Greg Olsen (CAR)
      97Kenny Stills (MIA)
      98Matt Forte (NYJ)
      99Derrick Henry (TEN)
      100Orleans Darkwa (NYG)

    Quarterbacks

    2 of 7

      Dak Prescott got back on track in Week 14.
      Dak Prescott got back on track in Week 14.Elsa/Getty Images

      Better Than Usual 

      Dak Prescott, DAL (at OAK)

      Prescott's cold streak ended in last week's win over the New York Giants. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 332 yards with three TDs. That broke his streak of four straight games of fewer than 200 passing yards and marked the first time he threw for 300 yards all season.

      Prescott now has five TDs to zero INTs in the last two weeks after throwing five INTs and zero TDs in three previous games. Even though Prescott benefitted from lots of yards after the catch, the Cowboys proved they still have life in their offense.

      The Raiders have been an average matchup for QBs in the last four weeks but a bottom-10 defense against QBs for the season. This should be another good week for Prescott.

              

      Concern 

      Alex Smith, KC (vs. LAC)

      After torching the New York Jets for 366 yards and four TDs in Week 13, Smith came back down to earth with 268 yards, no TDs and an INT on 20-of-34 passing in a win over the Oakland Raiders.

      Smith has failed to complete 60 percent of his passes in the last two games, a big difference from his season completion percentage of 67.2. Another potential knock on Smith's fantasy potential was the team's recommitment to Kareem Hunt, who saw 25 carries for 116 yards and a TD against the Raiders.

      This week, Smith faces the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that has held QBs to the fewest fantasy points in the last four weeks and the third-fewest fantasy points on the season. Back in Week 3, Smith had just 155 yards and two TDs on 16-of-21 passing in his last matchup with the Chargers.

      Smith is a fringe starting option in Week 15.

                

      Avoid 

      Marcus Mariota, TEN (at SF)

      Mariota's disappointing season continued in Week 14 during a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He connected on just 16 of 31 attempts for 159 yards and two INTs without a TD. He hasn't thrown for more than 184 yards in the last three games and has just two TDs to four INTs over that span.

      For the season, Mariota has just 10 TDs to 14 INTs, so his struggles are spread out over more than just the last three weeks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mariota has a sprained knee but will practice Wednesday.

      The matchup with the San Francisco 49ers might be favorable, but you should stay away from Mariota with your season on the line.

                   

      Sleeper 

      Blake Bortles, JAC (vs. HOU)

      A year ago, it would have been wild to say that Bortles would be a better fantasy playoff option than Mariota, but a lot can change in a year. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on top of the AFC South, and Bortles has done a good enough job to help, not hurt, the team. The same can't be said for Mariota, as the Tennessee Titans remain in contention despite his struggles.

      In the last two games, Bortles completed 44 of 62 passes for 577 yards with four TDs and no INTs in wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. The last three games account for three of Bortles' four multi-TD performances this season, although one of those was a two-TD rushing outing against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.

      Over the last four weeks, Bortles is the No. 6 fantasy QB. He's playing well enough to believe in as a streamer with a plus matchup at home against the Houston Texans.

                          

      Week 15 Quarterback Rankings

    Running Backs

    3 of 7

      Kenyan Drake could run you to a fantasy championship.
      Kenyan Drake could run you to a fantasy championship.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

      Better Than Usual 

      Kenyan Drake, MIA (at BUF)

      If you weren't a believer in Drake after his big game against the Denver Broncos, you better be on board following his performance in Week 14. He gashed the New England Patriots for 114 yards on 25 carries and hauled in five of six targets for 79 yards in the upset victory.

      With Damien Williams sidelined by a shoulder injury, the Miami Dolphins have asked a lot of Drake, and he's responded with two big games to keep the team in the playoff hunt. The Buffalo Bills shouldn't provide much resistance this weekend, as they've given up the seventh-most fantasy points to RBs over the last four weeks.

      Drake is firmly in the RB1 category.

                  

      Concern 

      Lamar Miller, HOU (at JAC)

      Despite a favorable matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, Miller was a big disappointment. He had enough volume with 17 carries but was only able to turn that into 53 yards in addition to two receptions for seven yards on two targets.

      Miller hasn't run for at least 70 yards since Week 5 while rushing for at least 60 yards just twice during that span. His life won't get any easier with a trip to Jacksonville on the schedule this weekend. The Jags have held RBs to the second-fewest fantasy points over the last month.

      Back in Week 1, Miller carried 17 times for 65 yards and added two receptions for 31 yards on two targets in a loss to the Jaguars. Their run defense has improved significantly since that game, so you should lower expectations for Miller.

                   

      Avoid 

      Orleans Darkwa, NYG (vs. PHI)

      The New York Giants may not be in a true evaluation mode with an interim head coach and interim general manager, but they weren't afraid to shake things up on offense last week in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

      For the first time since Week 5, Darkwa didn't lead the Giants in carries. Instead, it was Wayne Gallman rushing 12 times for 59 yards while Darkwa had 29 yards on 10 carries. Gallman was also far busier as a receiver with seven receptions for 40 yards on nine targets to Darkwa's two receptions for 15 yards on three targets. Darkwa's snaps dipped to 23.8 percent behind Gallman at 46.3 percent.

      Even if the touches and snaps even out in Week 15, this is a bad team with a rough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Avoid Darkwa.

                  

      Sleeper 

      Kerwynn Williams, ARI (at WAS)

      Adrian Peterson hasn't practiced or played in the last two weeks, leaving Williams to lead the Arizona Cardinals backfield. While he hasn't been a fantasy superstar, he's done a good job in Peterson's absence. In games against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, Williams carried 36 times for 170 yards and added a reception for 15 yards on his only target.

      If Peterson sits again this week, Williams has a shot at his best game as the lead back in Arizona with a trip to Washington coming this weekend. The Redskins allowed the second-most fantasy points to RBs in the last month.

      Williams is a solid RB3/flex for Week 15.

                

      Week 15 Running Back PPR Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
      2Todd Gurley (LAR)
      3Alvin Kamara (NO)
      4LeSean McCoy (BUF)
      5Leonard Fournette (JAC)
      6Mark Ingram (NO)
      7Melvin Gordon (LAC)
      8Kenyan Drake (MIA)
      9Kareem Hunt (KC)
      10Carlos Hyde (SF)
      11Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
      12Jordan Howard (CHI)
      13Rex Burkhead (NE)
      14Devonta Freeman (ATL)
      15Alex Collins (BAL)
      16Jamaal Williams (GB)
      17Marshawn Lynch (OAK)
      18Theo Riddick (DET)
      19Samaje Perine (WAS)
      20Lamar Miller (HOU)
      21Joe Mixon (CIN)
      22DeMarco Murray (TEN)
      23Jay Ajayi (PHI)
      24Isaiah Crowell (CLE)
      25Latavius Murray (MIN)
      26Dion Lewis (NE)
      27C.J. Anderson (DEN)
      28Frank Gore (IND)
      29Alfred Morris (DAL)
      30Mike Davis (SEA)
      31Duke Johnson (CLE)
      32Kerwynn Williams (ARI)
      33Jerick McKinnon (MIN)
      34Tevin Coleman (ATL)
      35Danny Woodhead (BAL)
      36Matt Forte (NYJ)
      37Derrick Henry (TEN)
      38Orleans Darkwa (NYG)
      39Jonathan Stewart (CAR)
      40Austin Ekeler (LAC)
      41Peyton Barber (TB)
      42Giovani Bernard (CIN)
      43Tarik Cohen (CHI)
      44Rod Smith (DAL)
      45Wayne Gallman (NYG)
      46Devontae Booker (DEN)
      47Eddie Lacy (SEA)
      48Bilal Powell (NYJ)
      49Javorius Allen (BAL)
      50Doug Martin (TB)
      51Matt Breida (SF)
      52D.J. Foster (ARI)
      53Ameer Abdullah (DET)
      54James White (NE)
      55Shane Vereen (NYG)
      56J.D. McKissic (SEA)
      57Marlon Mack (IND)
      58Corey Clement (PHI)
      59T.J. Yeldon (JAC)
      60LeGarrette Blount (PHI)
      61Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
      62Charles Sims (TB)
      63Andre Ellington (HOU)
      64DeAndre Washington (OAK)
      65Charcandrick West (KC)
      66Jamaal Charles (DEN)
      67Aaron Jones (GB)
      68Jalen Richard (OAK)
      69Chris Ivory (JAC)
      70Elijhaa Penny (ARI)
      71Tion Green (DET)
      72Mike Tolbert (BUF)
      73Jacquizz Rodgers (TB)
      74Elijah McGuire (NYJ)
      75Benny Cunningham (CHI)
      76Thomas Rawls (SEA)
      77Alfred Blue (HOU)
      78James Conner (PIT)
      79Zach Zenner (DET)
      80Travaris Cadet (BUF)
      81Malcolm Brown (LAR)

    Wide Receivers

    4 of 7

      Look for Devin Funchess to stay hot against the Packers.
      Look for Devin Funchess to stay hot against the Packers.Mike McCarn/Associated Press

      Better Than Usual 

      Devin Funchess, CAR (vs. GB)

      Funchess may have survived on TDs in the last two games, but his streak of strong fantasy performances continued in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

      He posted three receptions for 59 yards and a TD on seven targets a week after catching four of seven targets for 60 yards and a TD in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. In the five games since Kelvin Benjamin was traded, Funchess has at least 86 yards or a TD in each game.

      While volume hasn't been prevalent in Carolina's passing attack, Funchess is the top option. Cam Newton hasn't attempted more than 28 passes in four of his last five games, which is part of the reason he hasn't thrown for more than 183 yards in those four games.

      He may have to throw more in this week's matchup with the Green Bay Packers, especially if Aaron Rodgers is playing well in his first game back from a broken collarbone. Plus, the matchup lends itself to a busy day for Funchess.

      In the last month, the Panthers allowed the most fantasy points to WRs while the Packers allowed the seventh-most points to WRs. Game flow and the matchup should be in Funchess' favor, which is why he can be a top-15 option.

                   

      Concern

      Robby Anderson, NYJ (at NO)

      The loss of Carson Wentz to a torn ACL was the top story of Week 14, but losing Josh McCown to a broken hand is a big deal for the fantasy value of Anderson.

      Before posting just three receptions for 27 yards on six targets in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, Anderson had at least 100 yards or a TD in six straight games. He was a must-start fantasy player as the top target for McCown. During those six games (seven weeks), Anderson was the No.5 fantasy WR. 

      Even if he remains the top option, going from McCown to Bryce Petty is a downgrade, as the New York Jets had no plans of going away from McCown for the rest of the season. A trip to New Orleans to face Marshon Lattimore and the Saints in Week 15 looks like it could be rough for Anderson.

      If you're still planning on using him, he's only a WR3.

                    

      Avoid 

      Emmanuel Sanders, DEN (at IND)

      Sanders' name carries more value than his fantasy stats. Over the last month, he has eight receptions for 54 yards and no TDs on 25 targets. For the season, Sanders has just three games with at least 75 yards and hasn't scored since he found the end zone twice in Week 2.

      Sanders has felt the wrath of a terrible QB situation, so while he might seem like a safe play, he's been anything but that in the last four games. The matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is just an average one, but even a good matchup wouldn't be enough reason to use Sanders.

                  

      Sleeper 

      Dede Westbrook, JAC (vs. HOU)

      Surprisingly, Westbrook was still widely available on the waiver wire after yet another impressive performance in just his fourth professional game. He got the Seattle Seahawks for five receptions, 81 yards and a TD on eight targets. In the last three games, he registered 17 receptions for 200 yards and a TD on 27 targets.

      Westbrook's rise coincides with the absence of Allen Hurns, but the team hasn't suffered at all with the combination of Westbrook and Marqise Lee. Blake Bortles is playing well, and Westbrook should have a chance to continue his strong play with the Houston Texans up next on Sunday.

      Even though they've held WRs in check recently, they haven't faced particularly deep WR groups from the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in the last three weeks. Westbrook is the real deal and a good option in the fantasy playoffs.

                  

      Week 15 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Antonio Brown (PIT)
      2Keenan Allen (LAC)
      3Michael Thomas (NO)
      4Julio Jones (ATL)
      5DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
      6Adam Thielen (MIN)
      7A.J. Green (CIN)
      8Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
      9Brandin Cooks (NE)
      10Tyreek Hill (KC)
      11Doug Baldwin (SEA)
      12Dez Bryant (DAL)
      13Jarvis Landry (MIA)
      14Davante Adams (GB)
      15Devin Funchess (CAR)
      16Michael Crabtree (OAK)
      17Golden Tate (DET)
      18Jordy Nelson (GB)
      19Marquise Goodwin (SF)
      20Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
      21Jamison Crowder (WAS)
      22Josh Gordon (CLE)
      23Marvin Jones (DET)
      24Robert Woods (LAR)
      25Mike Evans (TB)
      26Stefon Diggs (MIN)
      27Alshon Jeffery (PHI)
      28Marqise Lee (JAC)
      29Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
      30T.Y. Hilton (IND)
      31Cooper Kupp (LAR)
      32JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
      33Robby Anderson (NYJ)
      34Sterling Shepard (NYG)
      35Dede Westbrook (JAC)
      36Mike Wallace (BAL)
      37Chris Hogan (NE)
      38Jeremy Maclin (BAL)
      39Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
      40DeSean Jackson (TB)
      41Paul Richardson (SEA)
      42Randall Cobb (GB)
      43Nelson Agholor (PHI)
      44Ted Ginn (NO)
      45Rishard Matthews (TEN)
      46Corey Coleman (CLE)
      47Sammy Watkins (LAR)
      48Devante Parker (MIA)
      49Kenny Stills (MIA)
      50Josh Doctson (WAS)
      51Amari Cooper (OAK)
      52Kendall Wright (CHI)
      53Martavis Bryant (PIT)
      54Jermaine Kearse (NYJ)
      55Danny Amendola (NE)
      56Kelvin Benjamin (BUF)
      57Tyrell Williams (LAC)
      58Corey Davis (TEN)
      59Tyler Lockett (SEA)
      60Zay Jones (BUF)
      61Torrey Smith (PHI)
      62Trent Taylor (SF)
      63Dontrelle Inman (CHI)
      64Brandon LaFell (CIN)
      65Cole Beasley (DAL)
      66Eric Decker (TEN)
      67Albert Wilson (KC)
      68Terrance Williams (DAL)
      69Roger Lewis (NYG)
      70Keelan Cole (JAC)
      71Will Fuller (HOU)
      72Donte Moncrief (IND)
      73Deonte Thompson (BUF)
      74Willie Snead (NO)
      75Seth Roberts (OAK)
      76Jaron Brown (ARI)
      77Jeremy Kerley (NYJ)
      78Kenny Golladay (DET)
      79Adam Humphries (TB)
      80Chris Godwin (TB)
      81Cordarrelle Patterson (OAK)
      82Tavarres King (NYG)
      83Taylor Gabriel (ATL)
      84Travis Benjamin (LAC)
      85J.J. Nelson (ARI)
      86Ryan Grant (WAS)
      87Chester Rogers (IND)
      88Brandon Coleman (NO)
      89Russell Shepard (CAR)
      90Louis Murphy (SF)
      91Cody Latimer (DEN)
      92Aldrick Robinson (SF)
      93Tavon Austin (LAR)
      94Demarcus Robinson (KC)
      95Mike Williams (LAC)
      96Damiere Byrd (CAR)
      97Laquon Treadwell (MIN)
      98Allen Hurns (JAC)
      99ArDarius Stewart (NYJ)
      100Braxton Miller (HOU)

    Tight Ends

    5 of 7

      Jack Doyle is quietly having another solid season.
      Jack Doyle is quietly having another solid season.Gary Landers/Associated Press

      Better Than Usual

      Jack Doyle, IND (vs. DEN)

      The game may have been fun to watch, but if you were invested in the receivers for the Indianapolis Colts or Buffalo Bills last week, the fantasy production was hard to find. Doyle's late TD saved what was an otherwise miserable day that included just two receptions for four yards on three targets. He's failed to reach 20 yards in three of his last four games, and his TD in Buffalo snapped a four-game scoreless streak.

      However, there's hope for Doyle in Week 15 with the Colts hosting the Denver Broncos. For the season, Denver allows the third-most fantasy points per game to TEs. In five of the last seven games, a TE has scored against the Broncos.

      T.Y. Hilton could have his hands full with Denver's great CBs, which could open Doyle up to expand on his team lead in targets (85) and receptions (64). Doyle is a top-10 option for Week 15.

                   

      Concern 

      Vernon Davis, WAS (vs. ARI)

      Davis may have found the end zone in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he wound up with just two receptions for 26 yards on seven targets. That marked the third straight game he failed to score double-digit fantasy points. It was also the fourth straight game he failed to record more than three receptions.

      Davis has been the team's best TE all year, so there's no change to his fantasy value with Jordan Reed landing on IR after missing the last six games. Davis draws a tough matchup this weekend against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. TEs scored the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game against Arizona in the last four weeks.

      Davis is just a low-end starter.

                  

      Avoid 

      Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ (at NO)

      Even before the New York Jets lost Josh McCown to a broken hand, Seferian-Jenkins was in a bad slump. In the last three games, he posted just five receptions for 35 yards on 14 targets.

      He doesn't have more than two receptions or 27 yards in four of the last five games, and he hasn't scored since Week 7. The move to Bryce Petty won't help in a tough road game versus the New Orleans Saints.

      Find another TE.

                 

      Sleeper 

      Jared Cook, OAK (vs. DAL)

      Cook isn't a sleeper in the sense that he's coming out of nowhere, but he is trying to prove he can score double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

      Last week, he caught five of six targets for 75 yards and a TD in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That followed two miserable performances in great matchups with the Denver Broncos and New York Giants in which Cook had only two receptions for 11 yards on 10 targets.

      In the last four weeks, he's the No. 18 fantasy TE and isn't even averaging seven fantasy points per game in that span. He'd be bucking the trend if he came through for the second week in a row, but it is a possibility when he faces the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

      Dallas allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to TEs in the last month, so the Cowboys are vulnerable. Hopefully, Cook can take advantage of yet another plus matchup.

                 

      Week 15 Tight End PPR Rankings

    Defenses

    6 of 7

      It's a great week to own the Saints defense.
      It's a great week to own the Saints defense.Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

      Best Streaming Option 

      New Orleans Saints (vs. NYJ)

      It's not often you can grab a good defense off the waiver wire with a great matchup this late in the season, but luckily that's the case for the Saints heading into Week 15.

      The New York Jets lost Josh McCown to a broken hand, which means they'll turn to Bryce Petty as the new starter. Petty is an obvious downgrade from McCown, as we saw last week when he completed just six of 12 passes for 46 yards and an INT in relief of McCown in a shutout loss to the Denver Broncos.

      The Jets allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to defenses in the last four weeks, and the Saints are the No. 7 fantasy defense on the season. This is one of the best streaming options of the season considering the matchup and talent in the Saints defense.

      Ownership percentages: ESPN – 34.4; Yahoo – 40.0

                   

      Week 15 Defense Rankings

    Kickers

    7 of 7

      Josh Lambo is kicking well for a playoff contender.
      Josh Lambo is kicking well for a playoff contender.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      Best Streaming Options 

      Travis Coons, LAC (at KC)

      Coons is a perfect example of not overthinking fantasy kickers. He's the third different kicker for the Los Angeles Chargers this season but has already made seven of eight FG attempts and four extra points in his first two weeks with the team.

      As long as a kicker is accurate enough, he should score well on good-to-great teams. The Chargers are rolling right now and should have another productive outing when they face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

      Coons is a nice asset for the fantasy playoffs.

      Ownership percentages: ESPN – 3.8; Yahoo – 4.0

                     

      Josh Lambo, JAC (vs. HOU)

      While not part of a team with a high-powered offense like Coons, Lambo has been a solid option on a team with a decent offense and strong defense. The Jacksonville Jaguars afford him enough opportunities to be productive, and he's been reliable since taking over for Jason Myers in mid-October.

      Lambo hit three FGs in each of the last two weeks and 16 of 17 FG attempts in his time with the Jaguars. With a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 15, the Jaguars should control the game and allow for Lambo to be a good fantasy option.

      Ownership percentages: ESPN – 21.5; Yahoo – 25.0

                      

      Week 15 Kicker Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Wil Lutz (NO)
      2Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
      3Kai Forbath (MIN)
      4Matt Bryant (ATL)
      5Matt Prater (DET)
      6Justin Tucker (BAL)
      7Travis Coons (LAC)
      8Dan Bailey (DAL)
      9Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
      10Graham Gano (CAR)
      11Chris Boswell (PIT)
      12Josh Lambo (JAC)
      13Harrison Butker (KC)
      14Jake Elliott (PHI)
      15Robbie Gould (SF)
      16Blair Walsh (SEA)
      17Brandon McManus (DEN)
      18Nick Rose (WAS)
      19Steven Hauschka (BUF)
      20Ryan Succop (TEN)