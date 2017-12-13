Fantasy Football Week 15: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

4 of 7

Better Than Usual

Devin Funchess, CAR (vs. GB)

Funchess may have survived on TDs in the last two games, but his streak of strong fantasy performances continued in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

He posted three receptions for 59 yards and a TD on seven targets a week after catching four of seven targets for 60 yards and a TD in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. In the five games since Kelvin Benjamin was traded, Funchess has at least 86 yards or a TD in each game.

While volume hasn't been prevalent in Carolina's passing attack, Funchess is the top option. Cam Newton hasn't attempted more than 28 passes in four of his last five games, which is part of the reason he hasn't thrown for more than 183 yards in those four games.

He may have to throw more in this week's matchup with the Green Bay Packers, especially if Aaron Rodgers is playing well in his first game back from a broken collarbone. Plus, the matchup lends itself to a busy day for Funchess.

In the last month, the Panthers allowed the most fantasy points to WRs while the Packers allowed the seventh-most points to WRs. Game flow and the matchup should be in Funchess' favor, which is why he can be a top-15 option.

Concern

Robby Anderson, NYJ (at NO)

The loss of Carson Wentz to a torn ACL was the top story of Week 14, but losing Josh McCown to a broken hand is a big deal for the fantasy value of Anderson.

Before posting just three receptions for 27 yards on six targets in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, Anderson had at least 100 yards or a TD in six straight games. He was a must-start fantasy player as the top target for McCown. During those six games (seven weeks), Anderson was the No.5 fantasy WR.

Even if he remains the top option, going from McCown to Bryce Petty is a downgrade, as the New York Jets had no plans of going away from McCown for the rest of the season. A trip to New Orleans to face Marshon Lattimore and the Saints in Week 15 looks like it could be rough for Anderson.

If you're still planning on using him, he's only a WR3.

Avoid

Emmanuel Sanders, DEN (at IND)

Sanders' name carries more value than his fantasy stats. Over the last month, he has eight receptions for 54 yards and no TDs on 25 targets. For the season, Sanders has just three games with at least 75 yards and hasn't scored since he found the end zone twice in Week 2.

Sanders has felt the wrath of a terrible QB situation, so while he might seem like a safe play, he's been anything but that in the last four games. The matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is just an average one, but even a good matchup wouldn't be enough reason to use Sanders.

Sleeper

Dede Westbrook, JAC (vs. HOU)

Surprisingly, Westbrook was still widely available on the waiver wire after yet another impressive performance in just his fourth professional game. He got the Seattle Seahawks for five receptions, 81 yards and a TD on eight targets. In the last three games, he registered 17 receptions for 200 yards and a TD on 27 targets.

Westbrook's rise coincides with the absence of Allen Hurns, but the team hasn't suffered at all with the combination of Westbrook and Marqise Lee. Blake Bortles is playing well, and Westbrook should have a chance to continue his strong play with the Houston Texans up next on Sunday.

Even though they've held WRs in check recently, they haven't faced particularly deep WR groups from the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in the last three weeks. Westbrook is the real deal and a good option in the fantasy playoffs.