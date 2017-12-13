Fantasy Football Week 15: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Fantasy Football Week 15: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardDecember 13, 2017
Two go down, one comes back.
With both Carson Wentz and Josh McCown landing on injured reserve following season-ending injuries in Week 14, fantasy owners might be scrambling to the waiver wire for a QB during the most important time of the season. Those options could legitimately include Blake Bortles, Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Foles.
Perhaps the replacement for Wentz or McCown is already on fantasy rosters.
Aaron Rodgers is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, and according to a post from his Instagram, he received clearance from the broken collarbone he suffered in Week 6. Rodgers provides an immediate upgrade to fantasy rosters and boosts the value of Jordy Nelson, who has been useless in Rodgers' absence.
Speaking of boosts, those who have been rolling with Kenyan Drake and Keenan Allen are feeling good after both players stayed hot in Week 14. A strong finish can easily wipe away the memories of a bad start, so try to remember that next year if one of your top picks isn't lighting it up in the first month of the season.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 15. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings in both PPR and non-PPR formats.
Top 100
- Atlanta Falcons (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. New York Jets)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at Kansas City Chiefs)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 15 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Dak Prescott, DAL (at OAK)
Prescott's cold streak ended in last week's win over the New York Giants. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 332 yards with three TDs. That broke his streak of four straight games of fewer than 200 passing yards and marked the first time he threw for 300 yards all season.
Prescott now has five TDs to zero INTs in the last two weeks after throwing five INTs and zero TDs in three previous games. Even though Prescott benefitted from lots of yards after the catch, the Cowboys proved they still have life in their offense.
The Raiders have been an average matchup for QBs in the last four weeks but a bottom-10 defense against QBs for the season. This should be another good week for Prescott.
Concern
Alex Smith, KC (vs. LAC)
After torching the New York Jets for 366 yards and four TDs in Week 13, Smith came back down to earth with 268 yards, no TDs and an INT on 20-of-34 passing in a win over the Oakland Raiders.
Smith has failed to complete 60 percent of his passes in the last two games, a big difference from his season completion percentage of 67.2. Another potential knock on Smith's fantasy potential was the team's recommitment to Kareem Hunt, who saw 25 carries for 116 yards and a TD against the Raiders.
This week, Smith faces the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that has held QBs to the fewest fantasy points in the last four weeks and the third-fewest fantasy points on the season. Back in Week 3, Smith had just 155 yards and two TDs on 16-of-21 passing in his last matchup with the Chargers.
Smith is a fringe starting option in Week 15.
Avoid
Marcus Mariota, TEN (at SF)
Mariota's disappointing season continued in Week 14 during a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He connected on just 16 of 31 attempts for 159 yards and two INTs without a TD. He hasn't thrown for more than 184 yards in the last three games and has just two TDs to four INTs over that span.
For the season, Mariota has just 10 TDs to 14 INTs, so his struggles are spread out over more than just the last three weeks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mariota has a sprained knee but will practice Wednesday.
The matchup with the San Francisco 49ers might be favorable, but you should stay away from Mariota with your season on the line.
Sleeper
Blake Bortles, JAC (vs. HOU)
A year ago, it would have been wild to say that Bortles would be a better fantasy playoff option than Mariota, but a lot can change in a year. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on top of the AFC South, and Bortles has done a good enough job to help, not hurt, the team. The same can't be said for Mariota, as the Tennessee Titans remain in contention despite his struggles.
In the last two games, Bortles completed 44 of 62 passes for 577 yards with four TDs and no INTs in wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. The last three games account for three of Bortles' four multi-TD performances this season, although one of those was a two-TD rushing outing against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.
Over the last four weeks, Bortles is the No. 6 fantasy QB. He's playing well enough to believe in as a streamer with a plus matchup at home against the Houston Texans.
Week 15 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|2
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|3
|Tom Brady (NE)
|4
|Drew Brees (NO)
|5
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|6
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|7
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|8
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|9
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|10
|Kirk Cousins (WAS)
|11
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|12
|Case Keenum (MIN)
|13
|Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
|14
|Blake Bortles (JAC)
|15
|Alex Smith (KC)
|16
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|17
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|18
|Nick Foles (PHI)
|19
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|20
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|21
|Tyrod Taylor (BUF)
|22
|Blaine Gabbert (ARI)
|23
|DeShone Kizer (CLE)
|24
|Joe Flacco (BAL)
|25
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|26
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|27
|Trevor Siemian (DEN)
|28
|Mitchell Trubisky (CHI)
|29
|Jay Cutler (MIA)
|30
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|31
|Bryce Petty (NYJ)
|32
|T.J. Yates (HOU)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Kenyan Drake, MIA (at BUF)
If you weren't a believer in Drake after his big game against the Denver Broncos, you better be on board following his performance in Week 14. He gashed the New England Patriots for 114 yards on 25 carries and hauled in five of six targets for 79 yards in the upset victory.
With Damien Williams sidelined by a shoulder injury, the Miami Dolphins have asked a lot of Drake, and he's responded with two big games to keep the team in the playoff hunt. The Buffalo Bills shouldn't provide much resistance this weekend, as they've given up the seventh-most fantasy points to RBs over the last four weeks.
Drake is firmly in the RB1 category.
Concern
Lamar Miller, HOU (at JAC)
Despite a favorable matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, Miller was a big disappointment. He had enough volume with 17 carries but was only able to turn that into 53 yards in addition to two receptions for seven yards on two targets.
Miller hasn't run for at least 70 yards since Week 5 while rushing for at least 60 yards just twice during that span. His life won't get any easier with a trip to Jacksonville on the schedule this weekend. The Jags have held RBs to the second-fewest fantasy points over the last month.
Back in Week 1, Miller carried 17 times for 65 yards and added two receptions for 31 yards on two targets in a loss to the Jaguars. Their run defense has improved significantly since that game, so you should lower expectations for Miller.
Avoid
Orleans Darkwa, NYG (vs. PHI)
The New York Giants may not be in a true evaluation mode with an interim head coach and interim general manager, but they weren't afraid to shake things up on offense last week in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
For the first time since Week 5, Darkwa didn't lead the Giants in carries. Instead, it was Wayne Gallman rushing 12 times for 59 yards while Darkwa had 29 yards on 10 carries. Gallman was also far busier as a receiver with seven receptions for 40 yards on nine targets to Darkwa's two receptions for 15 yards on three targets. Darkwa's snaps dipped to 23.8 percent behind Gallman at 46.3 percent.
Even if the touches and snaps even out in Week 15, this is a bad team with a rough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Avoid Darkwa.
Sleeper
Kerwynn Williams, ARI (at WAS)
Adrian Peterson hasn't practiced or played in the last two weeks, leaving Williams to lead the Arizona Cardinals backfield. While he hasn't been a fantasy superstar, he's done a good job in Peterson's absence. In games against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, Williams carried 36 times for 170 yards and added a reception for 15 yards on his only target.
If Peterson sits again this week, Williams has a shot at his best game as the lead back in Arizona with a trip to Washington coming this weekend. The Redskins allowed the second-most fantasy points to RBs in the last month.
Williams is a solid RB3/flex for Week 15.
Week 15 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Devin Funchess, CAR (vs. GB)
Funchess may have survived on TDs in the last two games, but his streak of strong fantasy performances continued in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings.
He posted three receptions for 59 yards and a TD on seven targets a week after catching four of seven targets for 60 yards and a TD in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. In the five games since Kelvin Benjamin was traded, Funchess has at least 86 yards or a TD in each game.
While volume hasn't been prevalent in Carolina's passing attack, Funchess is the top option. Cam Newton hasn't attempted more than 28 passes in four of his last five games, which is part of the reason he hasn't thrown for more than 183 yards in those four games.
He may have to throw more in this week's matchup with the Green Bay Packers, especially if Aaron Rodgers is playing well in his first game back from a broken collarbone. Plus, the matchup lends itself to a busy day for Funchess.
In the last month, the Panthers allowed the most fantasy points to WRs while the Packers allowed the seventh-most points to WRs. Game flow and the matchup should be in Funchess' favor, which is why he can be a top-15 option.
Concern
Robby Anderson, NYJ (at NO)
The loss of Carson Wentz to a torn ACL was the top story of Week 14, but losing Josh McCown to a broken hand is a big deal for the fantasy value of Anderson.
Before posting just three receptions for 27 yards on six targets in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, Anderson had at least 100 yards or a TD in six straight games. He was a must-start fantasy player as the top target for McCown. During those six games (seven weeks), Anderson was the No.5 fantasy WR.
Even if he remains the top option, going from McCown to Bryce Petty is a downgrade, as the New York Jets had no plans of going away from McCown for the rest of the season. A trip to New Orleans to face Marshon Lattimore and the Saints in Week 15 looks like it could be rough for Anderson.
If you're still planning on using him, he's only a WR3.
Avoid
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN (at IND)
Sanders' name carries more value than his fantasy stats. Over the last month, he has eight receptions for 54 yards and no TDs on 25 targets. For the season, Sanders has just three games with at least 75 yards and hasn't scored since he found the end zone twice in Week 2.
Sanders has felt the wrath of a terrible QB situation, so while he might seem like a safe play, he's been anything but that in the last four games. The matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is just an average one, but even a good matchup wouldn't be enough reason to use Sanders.
Sleeper
Dede Westbrook, JAC (vs. HOU)
Surprisingly, Westbrook was still widely available on the waiver wire after yet another impressive performance in just his fourth professional game. He got the Seattle Seahawks for five receptions, 81 yards and a TD on eight targets. In the last three games, he registered 17 receptions for 200 yards and a TD on 27 targets.
Westbrook's rise coincides with the absence of Allen Hurns, but the team hasn't suffered at all with the combination of Westbrook and Marqise Lee. Blake Bortles is playing well, and Westbrook should have a chance to continue his strong play with the Houston Texans up next on Sunday.
Even though they've held WRs in check recently, they haven't faced particularly deep WR groups from the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in the last three weeks. Westbrook is the real deal and a good option in the fantasy playoffs.
Week 15 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Jack Doyle, IND (vs. DEN)
The game may have been fun to watch, but if you were invested in the receivers for the Indianapolis Colts or Buffalo Bills last week, the fantasy production was hard to find. Doyle's late TD saved what was an otherwise miserable day that included just two receptions for four yards on three targets. He's failed to reach 20 yards in three of his last four games, and his TD in Buffalo snapped a four-game scoreless streak.
However, there's hope for Doyle in Week 15 with the Colts hosting the Denver Broncos. For the season, Denver allows the third-most fantasy points per game to TEs. In five of the last seven games, a TE has scored against the Broncos.
T.Y. Hilton could have his hands full with Denver's great CBs, which could open Doyle up to expand on his team lead in targets (85) and receptions (64). Doyle is a top-10 option for Week 15.
Concern
Vernon Davis, WAS (vs. ARI)
Davis may have found the end zone in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he wound up with just two receptions for 26 yards on seven targets. That marked the third straight game he failed to score double-digit fantasy points. It was also the fourth straight game he failed to record more than three receptions.
Davis has been the team's best TE all year, so there's no change to his fantasy value with Jordan Reed landing on IR after missing the last six games. Davis draws a tough matchup this weekend against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. TEs scored the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game against Arizona in the last four weeks.
Davis is just a low-end starter.
Avoid
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ (at NO)
Even before the New York Jets lost Josh McCown to a broken hand, Seferian-Jenkins was in a bad slump. In the last three games, he posted just five receptions for 35 yards on 14 targets.
He doesn't have more than two receptions or 27 yards in four of the last five games, and he hasn't scored since Week 7. The move to Bryce Petty won't help in a tough road game versus the New Orleans Saints.
Find another TE.
Sleeper
Jared Cook, OAK (vs. DAL)
Cook isn't a sleeper in the sense that he's coming out of nowhere, but he is trying to prove he can score double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Last week, he caught five of six targets for 75 yards and a TD in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That followed two miserable performances in great matchups with the Denver Broncos and New York Giants in which Cook had only two receptions for 11 yards on 10 targets.
In the last four weeks, he's the No. 18 fantasy TE and isn't even averaging seven fantasy points per game in that span. He'd be bucking the trend if he came through for the second week in a row, but it is a possibility when he faces the visiting Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to TEs in the last month, so the Cowboys are vulnerable. Hopefully, Cook can take advantage of yet another plus matchup.
Week 15 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|2
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|3
|Jimmy Graham (SEA)
|4
|Hunter Henry (LAC)
|5
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|6
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|7
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|8
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|9
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|10
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|11
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|12
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|13
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|14
|Eric Ebron (DET)
|15
|Charles Clay (BUF)
|16
|Stephen Anderson (HOU)
|17
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|18
|Julius Thomas (MIA)
|19
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|20
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|21
|Ricky Seals-Jones (ARI)
|22
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ)
|23
|Jesse James (PIT)
|24
|Benjamin Watson (BAL)
|25
|David Njoku (CLE)
|26
|Tyler Kroft (CIN)
|27
|Adam Shaheen (CHI)
|28
|Garrett Celek (SF)
|29
|Trey Burton (PHI)
|30
|Marcedes Lewis (JAC)
|31
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|32
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|33
|Virgil Green (DEN)
|34
|Dwayne Allen (NE)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
New Orleans Saints (vs. NYJ)
It's not often you can grab a good defense off the waiver wire with a great matchup this late in the season, but luckily that's the case for the Saints heading into Week 15.
The New York Jets lost Josh McCown to a broken hand, which means they'll turn to Bryce Petty as the new starter. Petty is an obvious downgrade from McCown, as we saw last week when he completed just six of 12 passes for 46 yards and an INT in relief of McCown in a shutout loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Jets allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to defenses in the last four weeks, and the Saints are the No. 7 fantasy defense on the season. This is one of the best streaming options of the season considering the matchup and talent in the Saints defense.
Ownership percentages: ESPN – 34.4; Yahoo – 40.0
Week 15 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars (JAC)
|2
|Baltimore Ravens (BAL)
|3
|New Orleans Saints (NO)
|4
|Buffalo Bills (BUF)
|5
|Minnesota Vikings (MIN)
|6
|Philadelphia Eagles (PHI)
|7
|Denver Broncos (DEN)
|8
|Detroit Lions (DET)
|9
|Indianapolis Colts (IND)
|10
|Washington Redskins (WAS)
|11
|Seattle Seahawks (SEA)
|12
|Atlanta Falcons (ATL)
|13
|Chicago Bears (CHI)
|14
|Dallas Cowboys (DAL)
|15
|Los Angeles Chargers (LAC)
|16
|Los Angeles Rams (LAR)
|17
|San Francisco 49ers (SF)
|18
|Tennessee Titans (TEN)
|19
|Arizona Cardinals (ARI)
|20
|Green Bay Packers (GB)
Kickers
Best Streaming Options
Travis Coons, LAC (at KC)
Coons is a perfect example of not overthinking fantasy kickers. He's the third different kicker for the Los Angeles Chargers this season but has already made seven of eight FG attempts and four extra points in his first two weeks with the team.
As long as a kicker is accurate enough, he should score well on good-to-great teams. The Chargers are rolling right now and should have another productive outing when they face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
Coons is a nice asset for the fantasy playoffs.
Ownership percentages: ESPN – 3.8; Yahoo – 4.0
Josh Lambo, JAC (vs. HOU)
While not part of a team with a high-powered offense like Coons, Lambo has been a solid option on a team with a decent offense and strong defense. The Jacksonville Jaguars afford him enough opportunities to be productive, and he's been reliable since taking over for Jason Myers in mid-October.
Lambo hit three FGs in each of the last two weeks and 16 of 17 FG attempts in his time with the Jaguars. With a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 15, the Jaguars should control the game and allow for Lambo to be a good fantasy option.
Ownership percentages: ESPN – 21.5; Yahoo – 25.0
Week 15 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|2
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|3
|Kai Forbath (MIN)
|4
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|5
|Matt Prater (DET)
|6
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|7
|Travis Coons (LAC)
|8
|Dan Bailey (DAL)
|9
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|10
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|11
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|12
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|13
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|14
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|15
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|16
|Blair Walsh (SEA)
|17
|Brandon McManus (DEN)
|18
|Nick Rose (WAS)
|19
|Steven Hauschka (BUF)
|20
|Ryan Succop (TEN)