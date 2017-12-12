    Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Milan Skriniar and Jason Denayer Rumours

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist IDecember 12, 2017

    MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 03: Milan Skriniar of FC Internazionale Milano greets the fans at the end of the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 3, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
    Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

    Manchester City are reportedly considering making a January bid for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, while Citizens defender Jason Denayer is said to be wanted by Anderlecht.

    Skriniar only moved to San Siro from Sampdoria last summer but has impressed so much, Pep Guardiola is contemplating spending €50 million to bring him to City, per Jordan Russell at Calciomercato.

    The centre-back has been an ever-present in Serie A for Inter this season, scoring three goals along the way, to help Luciano Spalletti's team to the top of the table in Italy.

    WhoScored.com show one of the reasons Inter may have been tempted to buy him:

    The FootballTalentScout Twitter account shows exactly what he brings to a team:

    Skriniar has formed a fine partnership at the heart of the Inter defence with Miranda. The team are still unbeaten in the league, and have the joint-best defensive record in the top flight, with just 10 goals conceded.

    Football writer Michael Yokhin highlights the huge improvement in the Inter defence, following the arrival of Skriniar.

    City, in contrast, have had problems defensively with John Stones absent through injury. The centre-back has said he hopes to be back in action after Christmas, per Sky Sports.

    Fellow centre-back Vincent Kompany has a poor injury record and is also injured again, with Guardiola unsure when he will return, per Dom Farrell at Goal. 

    The injuries have meant Guardiola has employed midfielder Fernandinho in defence at times this season, and if there is a weakness in his City side, it is at centre-back.

    Skriniar is enjoying a fine season with Inter, but with the club top of the table and in the hunt for a first Scudetto since 2010, it may be difficult to prise him away from San Siro. 

    Meanwhile, Anderlecht want to cut short Denayer's current loan with Galatasaray and bring him to the club in January, per Fanatik (h/t Robert Cottingham for MailOnline).

    Jason Gregory Denayer of Galatasaray SK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match between Medipol Basaksehir FK and Galatasaray AS on November 18, 2017 at the Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul, Turkey(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    The Belgian side have spoken to City about the prospect of bringing in the 22-year-old who has made six starts for Gala this season.

    Denayer is on his second loan deal with the Turkish club, having also had a temporary spell at Celtic, while he spent last season with Sunderland.

    The Black Cats were relegated to the Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League, and Opta shows Denayer's contribution to their cause below:

    The Belgian played for Anderlecht's youth sides and could be tempted by a return to his homeland, particularly if there is the chance of becoming a regular in manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck's team.

